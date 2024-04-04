Shani Trayodashi 2024: Date, puja rituals, significance, shubh muhurat and everything you need to know

Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shani Pradosh, is of great religious and astrological importance in Hinduism. It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. According to the Hindu calendar, Pradosh is observed twice a month during the waxing and waning phases of the moon. When Pradosh falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Trayodashi. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shani. It is believed that fasting on Trayodashi brings various auspicious results, including relief from mental agitation, clarity of thought and correction of lunar afflictions. Lord Shiva is believed to grant the wishes of his devotees, while childless couples may receive blessings for offspring. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2024? Know date, rituals and significance of the festival ) Shani Trayodashi is a day of spiritual significance for Hindus, during which they seek the blessings of Lord Shani to overcome obstacles. (Pixabay)

Shani Trayodashi 2024 date and timing

This year the significant Hindu occasion of Shani Trayodashi will be observed on Saturday, April 6. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing to observe the fast are as follows:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 18:42 to 20:58

Duration - 02 Hours 16 Mins

Day Pradosha Time - 18:42 to 20:58

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:19 on April 06, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:53 on April 07, 2024

Shani Trayodashi significance

Shani Trayodashi, also known as Shanivar (Saturday) Trayodashi, holds significant importance in Hindu culture, primarily due to its association with the planet Saturn (Shani). In South India, Shani Trayodashi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence. People offer prayers to Lord Shani to seek relief from all kinds of sufferings and karmic burdens they may have accumulated in their past lives. Lord Shani, often regarded as the lord of Karma and Justice, is worshipped to alleviate the effects of Shani Saadhe Saati, Shani Maha Dasha, and Shani Dhaiya.

Devotees believe that by worshipping Lord Shani along with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day, they can receive blessings for happiness, wisdom, knowledge, and the fulfilment of wishes. Rituals, prayers, and religious activities are performed to honour Lord Shani and seek his divine grace. According to religious beliefs, Saturn is a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Therefore, by performing effective remedies involving Lord Shiva and Saturn on Shani Trayodashi, devotees believe they will receive the auspicious blessings of both deities.

Puja rituals for Shani Trayodashi

- Devotees are advised to wake up before sunrise.

- After waking up, take a bath and put on clean clothes. Ensure that the house, especially the puja room, is cleaned.

- Place idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the puja room and worship them by lighting a diya, and offering flowers and sweets.

- During worship, face towards the northeast direction.

- Perform the puja during the period of Pradosh, which is the Sandhya Kaal (evening time).

- Worshippers may fast on this day, eating only fruits. If they are hungry, they can eat sattvik fruits seasoned with rock salt or sendha namak.