Shukra Pradosh Vrat in March coincides with Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, rituals, auspicious timing, significance

Shukra Pradosh Vrat, the first Pradosh vrat of March and Phalgun coincides with Maha Shivratri, presenting a double blessing opportunity for devotees seeking divine grace from Lord Shiva. The word Pradosh means removal of darkness and fasting on Pradosh Vrat can help attain happiness, health, success and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Pradosh is the first part of the night and traditionally the fast is observed during evening or sandhya kaal. On this day devotees worship Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati to get rid of past sins and attain salvation. Observed twice every month, Pradosh vrat is known by different names depending on the day of the week it falls on. The first Pradosh Vrat of March is falling on Friday and is thus being referred to as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. (Also read | Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat and all you want to know) Pradosh Vrat will fall on the same day as Maha Shivratri, the most important of all 12 masik shivratris that are observed every month.(Freepik)

Shukra Pradosh Vrat Date

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is being observed on March 8, Friday this time. It will fall on the same day as Maha Shivratri, the most important of all 12 masik shivratris that are observed every month. Observing this fast can help remove hurdles, attain success and bring happiness and prosperity.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat significance

On Shukra Pradosh Vrat, Shukra Dev along with Lord Shiva is worshipped to get blessings from both. The Pradosh vrat on Friday can help resolve financial woes and also recover from all kinds of illnesses. It is also useful for those who are facing issues or hurdles in their marital life. A day-long fast can be observed from sunrise to sunset and concluded after puja in the evening, or a 24-hour fast can be kept to be wrapped up in morning the next day.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat rituals

A diet of satvik foods while avoiding grains, legumes, salt, onions, garlic is consumed during Pradosh vrat. One can have fruit salad, kuttu puri, sweet potato, fruit lassi, milk and milk products.

Here are all the rituals that you must follow during Pradosh fast.

Get up early in the morning and take a bath. To get rid of financial debt and troubles, perform an abhishek of the Shiva Linga with milk and honey during Pradosh Kaal.

Offer ghee, sugar and barley flour to Lord Shiva and light eight lamps in all direction. This also ensures goddess Lakshmi's grace.

Perform Shiv puja and chant Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times. Light a ghee diya.

Since Pradosh vrat is all about evening rituals, chanting of mantra and prayers during evening is of utmost importance.

The Pradosh Kaal, which falls during the evening twilight period, is considered auspicious for worship. Devotees observe this time with devotion and offer prayers to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat auspicious timings

Shukra Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Friday, March 8, 2024

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:25 pm to 08:52 pm

Duration - 02 hours 26 minutes

Day Pradosha Time - 06:25 pm to 08:52 pm

Trayodashi Tithi begins - 01:19 am on March 08, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends - 09:57 pm on March 08, 2024