Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat and all you want to know

Pradosh Vrat is observed twice in a month and is a popular fast among Lord Shiva devotees. The word Pradosh translates to removal of darkness. It is believed that fasting on this auspicious day and worshipping Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati can help one attain happiness, health, success and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Depending on the day of the week it falls on, Pradosh Vrat is known by different names. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. (Also read | Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, shubh muhurat, parana time, significance and all you want to know) Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.(Pinterest)

Considering the first Pradosh Vrat of February is being observed on February 7, it will be called Budh Pradosh Vrat. It falls on the 13th day during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha.

Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan when the devas and asuras churned the ocean to look for the Amrit, several things emerged during the process. The first thing that came out of the ocean was Halahala or poison, which posed a threat to the entire world. Lord Shiva took it upon himself to consume the Halahala visha and save all the creations on earth. The day when he drank the poison started to be called as the day of Pradosh.

Date of Budh Pradosh Vrat

This time Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 7, Wednesday. It will be the first Pradosh Vrat of February. The next Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 21, Wednesday.

Rituals of Budh Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat is observed to get blessings of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. On this day, those observing fast wake up early in the morning and take sankalp to keep the fast and worship Shiva and Parvati. People who observe this fast seek to get free from their past sins and attain moksha.

On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset and perform puja during Pradosh Kaal, which is the auspicious time around sunset. Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, his mantras are chanted and aarti is sung.

Budh Pradosh Vrat timing

Budha Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 6:05 pm to 8:41 pm

Duration - 2 hours 36 minutes

Day Pradosha Time - 6:05 pm to 8:41 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 2:02 pm on February 07, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 11:17 am on February 08, 2024