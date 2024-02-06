 Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat and all you want to know

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat and all you want to know

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Feb 06, 2024 08:31 PM IST

The first Pradosh Vrat of February is being observed on February 7, and will be called Budh Pradosh Vrat. All you want to know about rituals and puja muhurat.

Pradosh Vrat is observed twice in a month and is a popular fast among Lord Shiva devotees. The word Pradosh translates to removal of darkness. It is believed that fasting on this auspicious day and worshipping Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati can help one attain happiness, health, success and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Depending on the day of the week it falls on, Pradosh Vrat is known by different names. Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. (Also read | Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, shubh muhurat, parana time, significance and all you want to know)

Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.(Pinterest)
Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha.(Pinterest)

Considering the first Pradosh Vrat of February is being observed on February 7, it will be called Budh Pradosh Vrat. It falls on the 13th day during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan when the devas and asuras churned the ocean to look for the Amrit, several things emerged during the process. The first thing that came out of the ocean was Halahala or poison, which posed a threat to the entire world. Lord Shiva took it upon himself to consume the Halahala visha and save all the creations on earth. The day when he drank the poison started to be called as the day of Pradosh.

Date of Budh Pradosh Vrat

This time Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 7, Wednesday. It will be the first Pradosh Vrat of February. The next Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 21, Wednesday.

Rituals of Budh Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat is observed to get blessings of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. On this day, those observing fast wake up early in the morning and take sankalp to keep the fast and worship Shiva and Parvati. People who observe this fast seek to get free from their past sins and attain moksha.

On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset and perform puja during Pradosh Kaal, which is the auspicious time around sunset. Prayers are offered to Lord Shiva, his mantras are chanted and aarti is sung.

Budh Pradosh Vrat timing

Budha Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 6:05 pm to 8:41 pm

Duration - 2 hours 36 minutes

Day Pradosha Time - 6:05 pm to 8:41 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 2:02 pm on February 07, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 11:17 am on February 08, 2024

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On