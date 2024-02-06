Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar, is an auspicious observance for Hindus and usually occurs twice a month. It is a common practice for devotees to fast on this day to cleanse the body and the mind, and worship. Shattila Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha, and on this day devotees worship Lord Vishnu to seek blessings for their family. Also known as Papaharni Vrat, it is believed that observing this fast can help one get rid of their sins and attain moksha. (Also read | Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, vrat katha, significance and all you need to know) Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, shubh muhurat, parana time, significance and all you want to know(Pinterest)

Shattila Ekadashi significance

Tils or sesame seeds are extensively used during the observance as puja samagri and bhog. Sesame seeds are of great significance in Hindu religion and are regarded as the one of the purest forms of foods. It is believed that during Samudra Manthan, sesame seeds came out of Lord Vishnu's sweat.

Sesame seeds can either be used to make ubtan or paste to take bath on this auspicious day or may be added to the bath water. It is mandatory to include til or sesame seeds in puja samagri. One can also prepare a range of delicious bhog items with sesame seeds and offer them to Lord Vishnu. It is also advised to donate sesame seeds on this day.

Shattila Ekadashi date

Shatila Ekadashi is being observed on February 6, 2024. It is the first Ekadashi in the month of February and the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha of Magha month.

Shattila Ekadashi rituals

One must skip dinner a day before and wake up early in the morning to take bath with sesame seeds water or after applying sesame seeds paste.

A sankalp of fasting is then taken while saying prayers for Lord Vishnu.

Add sesame seeds in Gangajal and sprinkle on the idol or picture of Lord Visnu. Also bathe the idol with Panchamrit.

A ghee lamp is lit along with incense sticks and flowers and sweets made with sesame seeds are offered to Lord Visnu.

Thereafter, Vishnu puja is performed, post which sesame seeds are donated to the need. Donating sesame seeds is believed to determine the length of one's stay in heaven – the more seeds given, the longer the stay.

Shattila Ekadashi Parana time

Shattila Ekadashi Parana will be done on February 7.

On February 7, Parana time: 7:06 am to 9:18 am

On Parana Day Dwadashi end moment - 2:02 pm

Ekadashi Tithi begins - 5:24 pm on February 5, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi ends - 4:07 pm on February 6, 2024