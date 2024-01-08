Pradosh Vrat 2024: Pradosh Vrat are considered the most auspicious days to worship Lord Shiva. Pradosh Vrats are observed in both Trayodashi Tithis – Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. Referred to as Pradosham in South India, Pradosh Vrat is often distinguished between Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The sunset time is referred for observing Pradosh Vrat – hence, it can differ with cities in the same state. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Monday, it is called Soma Pradosham, on a Tuesday it is called Bhauma Pradosham. If Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday, it is called Shani Pradosham. Pradosh Vrat 2024: When is the year's first Pradosh Vrat; date, rituals(REUTERS)

As we gear up to celebrate the first Pradosh Vrat of the year, here are a few things that you must keep in mind.

Date:

The first Pradosh Vrat of this year is slated to be celebrated on January 9. Bhauma Pradosh Vrat will be observed – according to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 23:58 PM on January 8 and will end at 22:24 PM on January 9.

Rituals:

On this day, the devotees must wake up early and take a bath. Then they should place the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the puja room and light a diya and offer garlands to the idols. Then they must chant Panchamkshari Mantra and Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times. Then shringara should be offered to Goddess Parvati. After reciting Gauri Stuti chanted by Goddess Sita, they should perform the aarti and pray to the idols. After that, they can break the fast by consuming prasad.

Significance:

On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped with utmost dedication and devotion. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati can bless the devotees with happiness, wealth, prosperity and wish fulfillment. Pradosh Vrat is significant because people observe it to pray for a desired partner. People suffering from mental conditions can also pray to the Lord and seek his blessings to eradicate the symptoms.