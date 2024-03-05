 Maha Shivratri 2024: Temples that offer Rudra Abhishek puja - Hindustan Times
Maha Shivratri 2024: Temples in India that offer Rudra Abhishek puja; all that you need to know

Maha Shivratri 2024: Temples in India that offer Rudra Abhishek puja; all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 05, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Maha Shivratri 2024: Here are a few temples that offer Rudra Abhishek Puja on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2024: One of the largest festivals is here. Maha Shivratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur every year, all over the country. Maha Shivratri is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year and is the most special day for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. Devotees keep fast on Maha Shivratri and pray to the deity with utmost dedication and devotion. Shiva puja, on Maha Shivratri is performed during the night, and devotees break their fast on the next day.

Maha Shivratri s observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha.
Many temples across the country observe Maha Shivratri with a lot of pomp and grandeur. One of the most common ways to perform Shiva puja is by Rudra Abhishek puja. In this puja, the shiva linga is bathed in a mixture of milk, honey, yoghurt and gangajal. The Rudra Abhishek puja is a companied by chanting of mantras and hymns.

List of temples that offer Rudra Abhishek Puja on the day of Maha Shivratri:

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga: Located in the ancient city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is referred to as one of the sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. The temple is located on the side of river Shipra – it is considered a holy river.

Somnath Temple: Located in Prabhas Patan, Veraval in Gujarat, Somnath Temple is known for its pompous celebrations of Maha Shivratri and Rudra Abhishek Puja on the auspicious day.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: This temple is situated in the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is an ancient temple. During the time of Maha Shivratri, the temple sees devotees from all corners of the world.

Bhimashankar Temple: Located in Bhimashankar village in Pune district of Maharashtra, Bhimashankar temple is a key pilgrimage center and is one of the twelve jyotirlinga in the world. The Rudra Abhishek Puja is observed with utmost devotion during Maha Shivratri in this temple.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
