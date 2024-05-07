 Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and all that you need to know - Hindustan Times
Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and all that you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 07, 2024 03:32 PM IST

Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: From rituals to shubh muhurat, here's all that you need to know about this special day.

Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: The special day is here. Every year, Vaishakha Amavasya is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion. The special day is dedicated in worshipping and honouring the ancestors and the forefathers. However, Vaishakha Amavasya is not considered an auspicious day to perform happy events such as marriages and engagements. It is a day solely dedicated to ancestors and forefathers. Pitru Puja, Ganga bath and feeling animals are some of the practices that are done on the day of Vaishakha Amavasya. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must know.

Tarpan
Tarpan

Date:

According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi began at 11:40 AM on May 7 and will end at 8:51 AM on May 8. Vaishakha Amavasya is being observed all over the country today (May 7).

Rituals:

On the day, people wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they prepare sattvik food at home and invite the Brahmins to home. Roti or chapati are also prepared which are then fed to cows. The Brahmins perform the Pitru Tarpan. Money, food and clothes are offered to the Brahmins and the male members of the family touch their feet and seek their blessings. Performing hawna or yajna on this day is also considered auspicious. Pitru Gayatri is also organised to remove Pitru Dosha.

Significance:

The day is dedicated to remembering, worshipping and honouring the ancestors and the forefathers. It is believed that performing Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, Pitru Puja can bring peace and prosperity. Worshipping the peepal tree is also considered auspicious on this day. However, it is advised to avoid performing marriages, engagements, housewarming or other auspicious events on this day. People also visit holy places such as Rishikesh, Haridwar or Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges.

