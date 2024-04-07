Chaitra Amavasya 2024: Date, rituals, significance, shubh muhurat and puja samagri

Chaitra Amavasya 2024: One of the auspicious times of the year is here. Every year, Chaitra Amavasya is celebrated with a lot of devotion and dedication. Chaitra Amavasya is dedicated to the souls of the forefathers and ancestors who departed for their heavenly abode. Chaitra Amavasya marks the start of the new Samvat. Lord Hanuman, Lord Vishnu and the planet Mars are worshipped on this auspicious day. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, Chaitra Amavasya will be celebrated on April 8.(ANI)

Date and shubh muhurat:

This year, Chaitra Amavasya will be celebrated on April 8. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Tithi will begin at 3:21 AM on April 8 and will end at 23:50 PM on April 8.

Significance:

Chaitra Amavasya Vrat is considered one of the most auspicious vrats that are observed throughout the year. It is vital for seeking blessings of the Lord and removing evil and negativity from our lives. On this day, people visit their ancest0ors and remember them. They also offer water and food to the souls of the ancestors and their forefathers.

Rituals:

Chaitra Amavasya is considered very auspicious for performing shradh, tarpan and dhoop meditation. People clean their homes and offer puja to the Gods and Goddesses. They also offer food to crows, cows, dogs and the poor to seek peace for the souls of their ancestors.

Puja samagri:

To perform the puja to please the Gods and Goddesses and offer our prayers to the departed souls of the ancestors, on this day, flour and sesame seeds are mixed and fed to animals. Even ants in the house are fed a mixture of flour and sugar. It is believed that we must see our shadow in milk and then feed it to a black dog, to relieve ourselves of mental stress.