When is Somvati Amavasya? Know the date, rituals and significance of the auspicious day

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Somvati Amavasya 2024: From significance to date, here's all that you need to know about this special day.

Somvati Amavasya 2024: The special day is to remember our forefathers and ancestors who have left for the heavenly abode. They are remembered and offered food and water on this auspicious day. Somvati Amavasya is celebrated every year with utmost dedication and devotion. It has a lot of religious and spiritual significance. Since this Amavasya usually falls on a Monday, hence it is referred to as Somvati Amavasya. Various puja and rituals are performed which are dedicated to our ancestors and forefathers on this day. There are certain dos and don'ts that are mandatory to be followed on this auspicious day. As we gear up to observe the day, here are a few things that we must know.

Somvati Amavasya, for this year, will be observed on April 8.(ANI Photo)
Somvati Amavasya, for this year, will be observed on April 8.(ANI Photo)

Date:

Somvati Amavasya, for this year, will be observed on April 8. It falls on a Monday. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:21 AM on Aoril 8 and will end at 11:50 PM on April 8. This is the auspicious time to perform the rituals.

Rituals:

On this day, people wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they light a ghee lamp for their ancestors. Brahmins are invited to perform Pitru Tarpan to get rid of Pitru Dosha. Hawan and yajna are also performed which are dedicated to the forefathers and ancestors. Some people also organise Bhagvad Gita path for the departed souls. Clothes, food and dakshina are distributed to the Brahmins and also to the needy.

Significance:

This auspicious day is observed to dedicate puja to the ancestors and the forefathers. It is the first Somvati Amavasya of the year 2024. People are advised not to perform any happy ceremonies, such as weddings, engagements or roka ceremonies on this day. People should be cautious of not buying new clothes or new ornaments on this day as well.

