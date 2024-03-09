Falgun Amavasya 2024: Date, timings, rituals, significance and all you want to know

Falgun Amavasya, also known as the new moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna, is a day of great significance for the devotees of Hinduism. It is an auspicious day for performing a variety of religious and spiritual practices, including giving charity, chanting mantras and performing hawan. As this day is dedicated to honouring ancestors and predecessors, many pilgrimages to different temples to participate in Pitru puja. This auspicious occasion holds deep spiritual significance, inviting believers to reflect on their lineage and express gratitude to their ancestors. It's a time to cultivate a sense of connection with the sacred and the past through quiet reflection and acts of kindness. From date to significance, scroll down to know more. (Also read: City-wise Ramadan 2024 timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time ) Falgun Amavasya holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. ( Representational Image)(Pixabay)

Falgun Amavasya 2024: Date and timing

According to the Hindu calendar, Falgun Amavasya will be observed on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The auspicious timings are as follows:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Amavasya Tithi Begins- 06:17 PM, March 9, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:29 PM, March 10, 2024

Significance of Falgun Amavasya

In Hinduism, Phalguna Amavasya has a special sacred significance. Amavasya day is dedicated to the worship of forefathers and ancestors, and people seek the blessings of the ancestors on this day. Devotees visit various religious places to perform hawan and yajna, take holy dips in the Ganga, and perform pitru puja and pitru tarapan.

People also observe Shraddh customs, honouring their deceased ancestors with prayers, food and drink. This month-long period is dedicated to spiritual purification. Taking a holy dip in the Ganga is considered extremely virtuous. People are encouraged to practice inner clarity, meditation and prayer.

Phalguna Amavasya rituals

1. Take a holy dip in the Ganga as soon as you wake up in the morning.

2. There is a spiritual significance to doing Hawan for Pitru dosha on this particular day.

It is also considered praiseworthy to do charity work and provide food and clothing to the needy.

4. One must engage in reading the Bhagavad Gita and removing Ramcharitmanas.

5. Perform Gayatri Jaap to ward off Pitru Dosha and evil energies.