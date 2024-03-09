This Sunday, Muslims across the world will be gearing up to sight the crescent moon of Ramadan (Ramazan/Ramzaan/Ramzan), a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset along with acts of charity and worship and that is when the Ramadan timetable comes handy as it plays a vital role in facilitating the observance of fasting and prayer by providing a structure, discipline and guidance to Muslims as they embark on their spiritual journey. Ramadan is a time for Muslims to come together as a community, strengthening bonds of universal brotherhood and a Ramadan timetable facilitates this communal spirit by ensuring that everyone is following the same schedule for fasting and prayer in each city, enabling family members, friends and communities to gather for Sehri (or Suhoor i.e. pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast) meals with a sense of unity and solidarity. City-wise Ramadan 2024 timetable for India: Check Delhi, Lucknow or your city's fasting schedule, sehri and iftar time (Photo by Etsy)

This year, countries in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, UAE etc and the US, UK, will be sighting the Ramadan crescent moon on Sunday. If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Sunday evening i.e. March 10, 2024, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night and Muslims in those countries will begin fasting from Monday, March 11. If the Ramadan crescent is not on Sunday after Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will start from Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh etc will gear up to sight the Ramadan crescent moon on Monday. If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on Monday evening i.e. March 11, 2024, the taraweeh prayers will begin that night in those countries and Muslims there will begin fasting from Monday, March 12. If the Ramadan crescent is not on Monday after Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will start from Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Check out the city-wise Sehri Iftar timings for Ramadan 2024 in India below:

City Sehri Iftar

Ahmedabad 05:38 am 06:47 pm

Bangalore 05:19 am 06:31 pm

Calcutta 04:35 am 05:45 pm

Chennai 05:08 am 06:20 pm

Delhi 05:18 am 06:27 pm

Hyderabad 05:16 am 06:26 pm

Kanpur 05:06 am 06:15 pm

Mumbai 05:38 am 06:48 pm

Pune 05:34 am 06:44 pm

Surat 05:38 am 06:47 pm

By adhering to the timings outlined in the timetable, Muslims are able to experience the full benefits of Ramadan, including increased piety, self-awareness and community bonding with precise timings for Sehri and Iftar, allowing them to structure their fasting schedule in accordance with Islamic teachings. As such, the Ramadan timetable is not just a practical tool but also a symbol of the profound spiritual significance of the month and as Muslims come together to fast, pray and break bread, Ramadan becomes a time of unity, compassion and devotion.