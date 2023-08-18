Onam 2023: When is Onam beginning in 2023; Know all about the 10 days of the auspicious harvest festival

The auspicious festival of Kerala, Onam, is almost here, and people are gearing up to mark it in full fervour. Also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, this is a harvest festival that celebrates the return of King Mahabali/Maveli to his beloved state. Onam lasts for ten days and each day holds a lot of significance. The first day is called Atham, followed by Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam is the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long festivities as it marks the end of Onam celebrations. Meanwhile, Onam is marked in the month of Chingam, which falls between August and September, according to the Malayali calendar. Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham. Scroll through to find out when Onam is and about the 10 days of Onam. Know when is Onam 2023 and all about the 10 days of the auspicious harvest festival. (Vivek Nair/ HT Photo)

When is Onam 2023?

This year, Onam festivities will begin on August 20 and Thiruvonam will fall on August 31. According to Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram will begin on August 29 at 2:43 am and end at 11:50 pm.

All about the 10 days of Onam - the auspicious harvest festival

Atham

Atham marks the beginning of the Onam festivities and the preparation of the day Mahabali returns to his kingdom. It is the day one of this auspicious harvest festival and is celebrated with grand processions like the Athachamayam at the Vamanamoorthy Thirrikara Temple and throughout Kochi. People also start building layers of Pookalam (made of yellow petals) on this day. On the first day, the base layer is made, called Athapoo.

​Chithira

​Chithira is the second of Onam and is marked by the Malayali households with pomp. They visit temples and add two more layers to the Pookalam made with orange and yellow petals.

Chodi

The third day of Onam is called Chodi. On this day, people purchase new clothes and jewellery for their loved ones. The ritual is called Onakkodi. While men choose to buy mundu, boys prefer Pattu Pavada and women wear Kasavi saree.To commemorate this celebration, a new layer is added to the Pookalam.

Vishakam

The fourth day of Onam, Vishakam, kickstarts the preparations for the Onasadya. Families start stocking up their homes with the season's first-ever crops as people celebrate the auspicious festival with a variety of dishes.

Anizham

The fifth day is called Anizham. On this day, the renowned boat race competition Vallamkali is held on the Pamba River.

Thriketta

Thriketta is the sixth day of Onam festivities. On this day, families visit their ancestral houses and temples to ask for blessings. People also embellish the Pookalam with new blooms.

Moolam

The seventh day of Onam celebrations is called Moolam. From this day, temples start offering the Onasadya. Additionally, a variety of folk dances, such as Pulikali and Kaikottukali, are performed all over Kerala.

Pooradam

Pooradam is the eighth day of the festival. The Pookalam grows larger on the seventh day as more blooms are added each day. Clay statues of Mahabali and Vamana are positioned in the centre of the Pookalam to begin the Pooradam ritual. According to legend, Mahabali was extended an invitation to visit every home by that gesture.

Uthradom

The ninth day is called Uthradom. People undertake extraordinary preparations to honour Mahabali's arrival, which is also known as the First Onam. Several dishes are made with recently harvested fresh fruits and vegetables.

Thiruvonam

Thiruvonam is the tenth day of Onam and is considered one of the most auspicious days of the festival. It marks the end of the Onam celebrations. On this day, people paint intricate designs on their front doors with rice flour batter to welcome King Mahabali. Families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast.