Rose Day has kicked off the Valentine's week this Sunday, and next in line is Propose Day (February 8). So for all those of you who have been waiting eagerly to pop the question be it for a date or for your better half's hand in marriage, Propose Day is the perfect excuse for you to do so. Keep it simple and get down on one knee or go over the top and organize a light show to profess your love and admiration. And this day isn't only for those hoping to stir up a new romance, even those who have been together in a long term committed relationship can use this day to propose new things into their relationship. Here are some sweet nothings you can say to your beloved when you propose to them this Propose Day.

*"For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you." – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, "Cecilia and the Satellite" lyrics

*"My dearest friend, if you don't mind

I'd like to join you by your side

Where we can gaze into the stars

And sit together, now and forever

For it is plain as anyone can see

We're simply meant to be." – The Nightmare Before Christmas

* "You should know how great things were before you. Even so, they're better still today. I can't think of who I was before you ruined everything in the nicest way." – Jonathan Coulton, "You Ruined Everything" lyrics

*My feelings for you have only grown since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!

* "If I had to dream up the perfect woman/man, she/he wouldn't even come close to you." ­– Boy Meets World

*"You think you're one of millions but you're one in a million to me." – Brad Paisley, "The World" lyrics

*"But the you who you are tonight is the same you I was in love with yesterday, the same you I'll be in love with tomorrow." – Gayle Forman, If I Stay

*You’re in my thoughts all day long. On this day, I propose you and invite you to live in my heart all my life.

*"It's a miracle

Just like the sunshine makes the flower grow

That's just the way you change my whole life show

Through the sunshine of your tender love." – Stevie Wonder, "Thank You Love" lyrics

*"We are made of particles that existed since the moment the universe began. I like to think those atoms travelled 14 billion years through time and space to create us so that we could be together and make each other whole. – The Big Bang Theory

*"You're the sail of my love boat,

You're the captain and crew;

You will always be my necessity—

I'd be lost without you." – Hold Everything

*Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be. Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

*"You see, this is all we need. A couple smokes, a cup of coffee, and a little bit of conversation. You and me and five bucks." – Reality Bites

* I still remember the moment... When our eyes met for the first time and I felt butterflies in my stomach...since then my heart longs...to be with you always... Be mine forever