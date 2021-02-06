Rose Day 2021: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones
Valentine's Week 2021 is upon us, and everywhere friends, lovers, partners, spouses and family are gearing to surprise their loved ones with wishes, gifts, proposals and much more to make this Valentine's as special as they can. While the main event, Valentine's Day, is on February 14, Valentine's week commences from February 7 which is observed as Rose Day and falls on a Sunday this year. Valentine's week is not only about romantic love, and Rose Day is a perfect example of this, one can share roses with absolutely anyone, although different coloured roses mean different things. For example, pink roses symbolise admiration and grace, while white roses are a symbol of purity, as for yellow roses they symbolise the pure bond of friendship and finally, red roses are for love, of course. So while you mull on what coloured rose to give whom, here are some wonderful wishes and quotes for you to share with your loved ones for Rose Day 2021:
*May God makes your life beautiful like the roses and remove all the thorns away from your path of success. Happy Rose Day.
*Happy rose day to someone who filled my heart with boundless love and happiness.
*Giving you roses on this rose day to let you know how precious you’re to me. Happy rose day.
*To the person I admire most, Happy Rose Day. May you bloom like a beautiful rose and spread your fragrance in the entire world.
*There are so many options while choosing a rose, but for me, you’re my constant. Happy rose day.
*As you have come into my life, it is now as beautiful as roses. Happy Rose Day.
*To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of a rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day.
*Words will fall short to express my love for you, hope the roses will fulfill the emptiness. Happy rose day
*Keep making my life beautiful with the smile from rosy lips through the year. Happy Rose Day, Sweetheart.
*You made my heart as soft as rose petals by your love. Wishing you a lovely rose day.
Quotes about roses, love and life:
“The rose is a rose from the time it is a seed to the time it dies. Within it, at all times, it contains its whole potential. It seems to be constantly in the process of change: Yet at each state, at each moment, it is perfectly all right as it is.”
– Paulo Coelho
“Life is like a rose garden — watch for the thorns and keep the pest dust handy”
– Anonymous
“The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose.” – Kahlil Gibran
“Forgiveness is the scent that the rose leaves on the heel that crushes it.” – Anonymous
“Take time to smell the roses.” – Proverb
“A rose dreams of enjoying the company of bees, but none appears. The sun asks: ‘Aren’t you tired of waiting?’ ‘Yes,’ answers the rose, ‘but if I close my petals, I will wither and die.’” – Paulo Coelho
“True friendship is like a rose, we don’t realize its beauty until it fades.” – Anonymous
