IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet
Valentine week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet(Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)
Valentine week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet(Photo by freestocks on Unsplash)
festivals

Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet

  • Valentine's week 2021: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, pour your heart out and tell your special someone what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:26 AM IST

Romance is in the air and lovebirds across the globe are fluttering with special ideas as we enter February, the month of love, courtesy the universal celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14. Yes, it’s that time of the year again when couples indulge in all things mushy from roses to promises, chocolates to teddy bears all through the Valentine week which is seven days before the Valentine’s Day.

It is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine but over the years, it has become a day of grand gestures towards your partner. Have a special someone but confused about the love date sheet? Well, we got you sorted to pour your heart out and tell your loved one what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates:

February 7 (Sunday) - Rose Day

Heralding the Valentine week, Rose Day witnesses couple’s giving roses to each other as a gesture of showcasing of love and respect. However, different colours of the roses hold different mushy meanings like red rose is for love, yellow for friendship, pink for someone special or definitely more than just a friend and likewise, so make sure you convey your feelings right with the correct colour rose to whomever you buy it for.

February 8 (Monday) - Propose Day

Brush aside all “what ifs” and “buts” and speak out your true feelings for the person you love without beating around the bush and aiming bold. If there is one opportunity in the year when you could express your feelings in front of your crush without any distractions, it is Propose Day on February 8.

February 9 (Tuesday) - Chocolate Day

For those who believe that life is a box of chocolates, this is the sweetest day as you get pampered with your favourite one or have the excuse to buy an assorted collection of candies as an evergreen gift for bae.

February 10 (Wednesday) - Teddy Day

This fourth day of the love week is marked by lovers gifting their partners a cuddly teddy bear. The idea is to give your beloved a cutesy plush toy to hug in your absence.

February 11 (Thursday) - Promise Day

To make their relationship stronger, couples on this day make a promise or a commitment to stay together through thick and thin. This fifth day of the Valentine week is all about convincing your partner about making your relationship last.

February 12 (Friday) - Hug Day

Nothing fixes emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future better than a big warm hug. It assures your special one of your genuine unconditional love and Hug Day on February 12 is just for that.

February 13 (Saturday) - Kiss Day

Seal your love with a kiss on February 13 which is known as the Kiss Day of Valentine week.

February 14 (Sunday) - Valentine's Day

Finally the day of love when dinner dates or romantic gestures are at an all time high and couples make February 14 memorable with cards, gifts or surprises for their loved ones.

Though many believe that they do not need any one appointed day to celebrate their love, there are others who enthusiastically look forward to Valentine’s Day and plan several days ahead to spend quality time with their loved one during the Valentine week.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valentine's week valentines day world rose day rose day propose day chocolate day world chocolate day international chocolate day hug day lover romance couples the lovebirds romantic dates romantic date romantic chocolates teddy bear roses promises kiss
app
Close
Republic Day 2021 GIFs and stickers(Unsplash)
Republic Day 2021 GIFs and stickers(Unsplash)
festivals

Make Republic Day 2021 special by sending unique stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Trying to send a nice Happy Republic Day sticker to your family members? It is quite easy, checkout these quick steps that will let you download stickers and send GIFs on WhatsApp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience.(ANI)
IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience.(ANI)
festivals

Three-day Live Music Festival 'Utsaah MahaUtsav' Presented by LIC Organised

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:24 PM IST
IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah #spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience. Titled Maha Ustav, presented by LIC of India, this is a brainchild of Durga Jasraj, Founder of Art and Artistes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic Day 2021(Unsplash)
Republic Day 2021(Unsplash)
festivals

Republic Day 2021: History, significance of the day India became a republic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:45 AM IST
72 Republic Day: 26 January was chosen as the day to announce India becoming a republic in the year 1930 and on the same day, the Indian National Congress denounced colonial rule and proclaimed Purna Swaraj, “complete freedom from the British”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happy Republic Day
Happy Republic Day
festivals

Republic Day 2021: Images, wishes and quotes to share with loved ones

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:12 AM IST
72nd Republic Day: Here are some of the quotes, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No way to hold Rio carnival in July, the city's mayor says (Representative image)(Unsplash)
No way to hold Rio carnival in July, the city's mayor says (Representative image)(Unsplash)
festivals

Rio de Janeiro's famous carnival won't take place even in July, the mayor says

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Rio de Janeiro's new mayor Eduardo Paes recently said that it won't be possible to host the famous carnival, which was originally scheduled to take place next month, even in July due to second wave of coronavirus infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 marks the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.(Wikimedia Commons )
2021 marks the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.(Wikimedia Commons )
festivals

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: History, significance and celebration

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Jahnavi Gupta, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22 according to the Georgian calendar, but his birth anniversary is calculated in accordance with the lunar calendar, and this year, it dictates that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be observed on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.(Unsplash)
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.(Unsplash)
festivals

First bird fest at Mahananda sanctuary from Feb 20

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:33 AM IST
In a first, a bird festival is being organised at the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in West Bengal to provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to explore the forest and watch different birds, officials said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students perform traditional Bodo dance ahead of 'Bhogali' Bihu festival, in Tezpur, Jan.12, 2021. (Representational)(PTI)
Students perform traditional Bodo dance ahead of 'Bhogali' Bihu festival, in Tezpur, Jan.12, 2021. (Representational)(PTI)
festivals

Magh Bihu 2021: Of Pithas and Meji, festive feels at home

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Magh Bihu celebrations will be different this year with Assamese communities in Delhi-NCR sticking to smaller gatherings and relishing traditional feast at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A devotee uses her mobile phone torch as she cooks a rice dish as devotees attend Pongal celebrations early morning on January 14, 2021.(Reuters)
A devotee uses her mobile phone torch as she cooks a rice dish as devotees attend Pongal celebrations early morning on January 14, 2021.(Reuters)
festivals

Pongal 2021: Kolam, rice, and prayers for a better year ahead

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
With fun, food and frolic at home, Pongal celebrations in Delhi-NCR will be an intimate affair as the Tamil community prays to the Sun god for a brighter year ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them(PTI)
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them(PTI)
festivals

Makar Sankranti: Colourful kites fill the sky, devotees take holy dips

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal, Bihu and Maghi in other parts of the country and is celebrated every year on January 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees cook sweet dishes on the occasion of Pongal festival, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(PTI)
Devotees cook sweet dishes on the occasion of Pongal festival, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Happy Pongal 2021: Wishes to share with your loved ones this Pongal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Pongal 2021: This year the harvest festival will begin on January 14 and end on January 17. Here are some wishes for you to share with you loved ones this Pongal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pongal 2021
Pongal 2021
festivals

Pongal 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the harvest festival

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:35 AM IST
  • Pongal is celebrated with a lot of zeal in various parts of India, especially, Tamil Nadu and this year, it is being celebrated on January 14. Here's all you need to know about the history, significance and celebrations of Pongal in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.(ANI)
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.(ANI)
festivals

Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:25 AM IST
In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each year, the festival is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti, in accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar.
Each year, the festival is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti, in accordance with the solar part of the lunisolar Bikrami calendar.
festivals

Lohri 2021: History, significance and celebrations of the mid-winter festival

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Jahnavi Gupta, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Lohri 2021: Lohri is primarily celebrated in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent by Sikhs and Hindus. This year, the mid-winter festival is being observed on January 13. Here's all you need to know about its history, significance and celebrations in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wish that the warmth of bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
Wish that the warmth of bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
festivals

Happy Lohri 2021: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, SMS to wish Lohri

By Jahnavi Gupta, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Happy Lohri 2021: Here are some WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, quotes, wishes, images and SMS to share with your family, friends and loved ones in celebration of the mid-winter festival of Lohri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP