Valentine's week 2021: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here's the love date sheet
- Valentine's week 2021: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, pour your heart out and tell your special someone what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates
Romance is in the air and lovebirds across the globe are fluttering with special ideas as we enter February, the month of love, courtesy the universal celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14. Yes, it’s that time of the year again when couples indulge in all things mushy from roses to promises, chocolates to teddy bears all through the Valentine week which is seven days before the Valentine’s Day.
It is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine but over the years, it has become a day of grand gestures towards your partner. Have a special someone but confused about the love date sheet? Well, we got you sorted to pour your heart out and tell your loved one what they mean to you by celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day and other romantic days of love on these dates:
February 7 (Sunday) - Rose Day
Heralding the Valentine week, Rose Day witnesses couple’s giving roses to each other as a gesture of showcasing of love and respect. However, different colours of the roses hold different mushy meanings like red rose is for love, yellow for friendship, pink for someone special or definitely more than just a friend and likewise, so make sure you convey your feelings right with the correct colour rose to whomever you buy it for.
February 8 (Monday) - Propose Day
Brush aside all “what ifs” and “buts” and speak out your true feelings for the person you love without beating around the bush and aiming bold. If there is one opportunity in the year when you could express your feelings in front of your crush without any distractions, it is Propose Day on February 8.
February 9 (Tuesday) - Chocolate Day
For those who believe that life is a box of chocolates, this is the sweetest day as you get pampered with your favourite one or have the excuse to buy an assorted collection of candies as an evergreen gift for bae.
February 10 (Wednesday) - Teddy Day
This fourth day of the love week is marked by lovers gifting their partners a cuddly teddy bear. The idea is to give your beloved a cutesy plush toy to hug in your absence.
February 11 (Thursday) - Promise Day
To make their relationship stronger, couples on this day make a promise or a commitment to stay together through thick and thin. This fifth day of the Valentine week is all about convincing your partner about making your relationship last.
February 12 (Friday) - Hug Day
Nothing fixes emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future better than a big warm hug. It assures your special one of your genuine unconditional love and Hug Day on February 12 is just for that.
February 13 (Saturday) - Kiss Day
Seal your love with a kiss on February 13 which is known as the Kiss Day of Valentine week.
February 14 (Sunday) - Valentine's Day
Finally the day of love when dinner dates or romantic gestures are at an all time high and couples make February 14 memorable with cards, gifts or surprises for their loved ones.
Though many believe that they do not need any one appointed day to celebrate their love, there are others who enthusiastically look forward to Valentine’s Day and plan several days ahead to spend quality time with their loved one during the Valentine week.
