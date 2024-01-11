Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: hanuman is referred to as the Vanara God and the epitome of strength and courage. Lord Hanuman holds a lot of relevance in Hindu mythology and Hanuman Jayanti is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Devotees believe that worshipping the deity with devotion and dedication takes away their sadness and pain and replaces them with zeal, courage and bravery. Hanuman Jayanti, in North India, is observed during the month of Chaitra. Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, celebrations(Unsplash)

In South India, mainly in the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Hanuman jayanti is celebrated as Hanumath Jayanthi. As we celebrate Tamil Hanuman Jayanti today, let's have a look at the facts:

Date:

In Tamil Nadu, Hanumath Jayanthi is celebrated for forty-one days – it starts from Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. According to Drik Panchang, Hanumath Jayanthi is being celebrated today – January 11. The Amavasai Tithi began at 20:10 PM on January 10 and will end at 17:26 PM on January 11.

Significance and celebrations:

It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. Most years. Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram. The years when Margashirsha Amavasya doesnot coincide with Moolam Nakshatram, the Amavasya day is preferred to determine the date of the celebrations. It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during sunrise – hence, the temples initiate spiritual discourses that start at dawn and end after sunrise. Devotees wake up early on this day and take a bath. Then they light a diya before the idol of Lord Hanuman and offer their prayers. Fruits and sindoor are offered to the idol. Devotees keep fast throughout the day and break in the evening after having prasad.