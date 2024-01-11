close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, celebrations

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, celebrations

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 11, 2024 10:07 AM IST

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: From date to celebrations, here's all that you need to know about this festival.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: hanuman is referred to as the Vanara God and the epitome of strength and courage. Lord Hanuman holds a lot of relevance in Hindu mythology and Hanuman Jayanti is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Devotees believe that worshipping the deity with devotion and dedication takes away their sadness and pain and replaces them with zeal, courage and bravery. Hanuman Jayanti, in North India, is observed during the month of Chaitra. Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, celebrations(Unsplash)
Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, celebrations(Unsplash)

In South India, mainly in the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Hanuman jayanti is celebrated as Hanumath Jayanthi. As we celebrate Tamil Hanuman Jayanti today, let's have a look at the facts:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Offer these 5 prasad items to Bajrang Bali

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

In Tamil Nadu, Hanumath Jayanthi is celebrated for forty-one days – it starts from Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. According to Drik Panchang, Hanumath Jayanthi is being celebrated today – January 11. The Amavasai Tithi began at 20:10 PM on January 10 and will end at 17:26 PM on January 11.

Significance and celebrations:

It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. Most years. Margashirsha Amavasya coincides with Moolam Nakshatram. The years when Margashirsha Amavasya doesnot coincide with Moolam Nakshatram, the Amavasya day is preferred to determine the date of the celebrations. It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during sunrise – hence, the temples initiate spiritual discourses that start at dawn and end after sunrise. Devotees wake up early on this day and take a bath. Then they light a diya before the idol of Lord Hanuman and offer their prayers. Fruits and sindoor are offered to the idol. Devotees keep fast throughout the day and break in the evening after having prasad.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out