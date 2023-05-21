5 amazing benefits of Niacinamide for hair health

If you are suffering from hair fall, thinning of hair and a lot of hair damage, and tried almost all the hair growth products available on the shelves, it's time to go back to basics and fix your diet. Niacinamide, a type of Vitamin B3, can do wonders for your hair health by preventing inflammation in the scalp, enhancing blood circulation and aiding in production of keratin, an important protein for our hair health. Niacinamide should not to be confused with niacin which is another type of Vitamin B3. However, if you have excess niacin in your body, it gets converted into niacinamide by your body. (Also read: Superfoods for hair loss: 11 nuts and seeds to nourish your hair and stop hair fall) Niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin that can assist in healthy hair growth. (Freepik)

Niacinamide is found in foods like meat, milk, fish, eggs, green veggies and cereals. It is also found in various hair care products. One can either consume foods rich in this important vitamin or apply it externally.

"Vitamins play an important role in maintaining our hair health. Niacinamide aka Vitamin B3 is one such ingredient for hair health. Also known as nicotinamide, this vitamin is water soluble and aids in many functions of body such as reducing oxidative stress, metabolizing proteins, and lipids, improve cellular energy and synthesize the carbohydrate to be used by the body. It is also useful in regulating sebum production in the body," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics Mumbai, India.

"Niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin that can assist in healthy hair growth. Its antioxidant properties can improve blood circulation, and bring oxygen to the hair follicles, resulting in good hair growth. It helps keep the hair lustrous by maintaining sheen and strength. It supports a healthy scalp by balancing moisture and creating a protective layer that enables healthy hair growth. It reduces scalp inflammation and promotes thicker hair growth and improved alopecia," says Dr Anup Dhir, senior consultant, Apollo Hospital and ex-president, Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

BENEFITS OF NIACINAMIDE

Dr Rinky Kapoor shares amazing benefits of using niacinamide for hair.

• It enhances blood circulation: Since Vitamin B3 is in charge of delivering energy, it promotes healthy blood circulation and delivery to oxygen and nutrient to the hair follicles. This improves healthy hair growth and gives the hair sheen and suppleness by improving hair textures. This vitamin also helps in bring health back to chemically damaged hair.

• Helps in Keratin synthesis and production: Keratin is a natural protein that is essential for hair as our hair is 90% keratin. Niacinamide increases protein production leading to high levels of keratin which in turn gives bouncy and healthy hair with less breakage and brittleness.

• Calms down scalp inflammation: Inflammation is one of the primary causes of hair fall in men and women. Niacinamide can reduce the redness and inflammation in the scalp and prevent hair fall from worsening. The hair become thicker and fuller.

• Promotes thicker hair growth: Since the follicular healthy improves with nicotinamide because of reduced oxidate stress, the hair does not go into the resting phase of the growth cycle early on. This improves the texture and thickness of the hair, and the overall look becomes voluminous.

• Protects hair from environmental damage: Niacinamide has excellent antioxidant properties that protect the hair from harmful effects of UV rays and also prevent the pollution, heat etc. from drying the hair. This fortifies the lipid barrier and if you are fond of using heating and styling tools, niacinamide can help protect it from the damage.

