Superfoods for hair loss: 11 nuts and seeds to nourish your hair and stop hair fall

Gradual widening of hair part, receding hairline, thinning of hair and emergence of bald spots are some of the signs of hair loss and may trigger anxiety among many people. While many in their 40s or 50s may accept it as a sign of ageing, those experiencing it earlier may consider it as end of youth. Ageing symptoms or the one resulting from genetic issues aside, unusual hair fall requires medical consultation as it can be halted with corrective measures. In absence of it, the affected person could be affected mentally and have negative body image and low self-esteem. Hair loss could be cause of deficiency of micro-nutrients, excessive use of chemical-based oil or just improper care. In any case, consulting a dermatologist is always a good idea. (Also read: Can applying onion juice on scalp stop hair loss? Experts bust myth) Hair loss many a times is a result of nutritional deficiency and can be controlled by adding the right foods to your diet(Freepik)

Hair loss many a times is a result of nutritional deficiency and can be controlled by adding the right foods to your diet. Nuts and seeds can be reliable superfoods in this regard.

"Hair loss is a prevalent issue among people of all ages, genders, and hair types. From pollution to poor nutrition, there are a multitude of factors that contribute to hair fall, leaving us with thinning and lifeless hair. While several hair products promise to fix the issue, nothing beats the power of a healthy diet. Including seeds and nuts in your diet can help nourish your hair from within and combat hair loss," says Nutritionist Anupama Menon.

SUPERFOODS TO CURB HAIR LOSS

Menon in an interview with HT Digital shares seeds and nuts that can reduce hair fall and promote growth:

1. Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a treasure trove of nutrients that can work wonders for your hair. Packed with essential minerals like zinc, copper, magnesium, selenium, and calcium, these tiny seeds help prevent hair thinning caused by excess testosterone.

2. Walnuts: Walnuts are not only a delicious and healthy snack, but they also serve as a natural remedy to boost hair health. These nuts are a rich source of antioxidants and fatty acids that can stimulate dormant hair follicles and fortify them to produce stronger and fuller hair growth.

3. Flax seeds: Flax seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, particularly rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which can stimulate better blood circulation in the scalp and prevent hair follicle inflammation.

4. Sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds are a rich source of gamma-linolenic acid, a potent nutrient that can help deep condition your hair strands, making them more soft, shiny, and luscious. Additionally, it can stimulate dormant hair follicles and encourage them to produce new hair growth.

5. Almonds: Almonds are rich in magnesium, a mineral that can help promote better hair growth and prevent dandruff and hair damage.

6. Chia seeds: Chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse that promotes better hair growth and prevents hair thinning. These tiny seeds are packed with zinc and copper, two essential minerals that work together to nourish your hair and keep it healthy. In addition, these seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight follicular inflammation.

7. Coconut: Coconut is a natural hair care solution that can help enrich the quality of your hair. Its high-fat content allows it to deeply condition and nourish hair strands.

Menon also lists iron-rich nuts and seeds that can benefit hair growth:

8. Sesame seeds: Sesame seeds are rich in iron and fatty acids, which can nourish your hair roots and trigger new hair growth. Additionally, sesame seeds contain antioxidants that can help prevent premature greying and thinning of hair.

9. Hemp seeds: Packed with omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, hemp seeds promote healthy hair growth. These seeds enhance blood circulation in the scalp, which can stimulate hair growth and nourish the hair roots.

10. Pistachio: Rich in biotin, pistachios can help combat hair loss and nourish dry hair, making strands more flexible and less prone to breakage. They are also a great source of iron, which is essential for healthy hair growth.

11. Fenugreek seeds: Fenugreek contains compounds that slow down the ability of DHT (dihydrotestosterone) to attach to hair follicles, a process that can cause hair loss and thinning. By reducing DHT levels, fenugreek helps promote healthy hair growth and prevent further hair loss.

"Incorporating these seeds and nuts in your diet can go a long way in nourishing your hair and reducing hair fall," concludes Anupama Menon.

