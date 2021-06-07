Anil Kapoor is high on elixir of youth and his run in new fitness video is proof

At 64, Bollywood actor and film producer Anil Kapoor has the zeal, energy and acting chops that the younger generation lacks. While we are busy looking for excuses to justify our workout procrastinations, Anil’s sprint in his new awe-inspiring fitness video is enough to set us looking for the elixir of youth.

Taking to his social media handle, the Tinsel Town star recently gave a glimpse of his intense exercise session this Monday and needless to say, fans were on frenzy. If you are looking for some Monday motivation to return to hit the grind, search no further as Anil is here to inspire you with his young looks and enviable fitness levels in latest workout video where he attempts to “out sprint” his problems with a healthy twist.

Donning a blue tee, teamed with a pair of sweatpants and a pair of white sneakers, Anil completed his athleisure look with a navy blue cap and a pair of white gloves. Warming up on the tracks, he is seen breaking into a robust sprint as a camera recorded his fitness move on the side.

He shared wittily in the caption, “They say you can’t out run your problems but I will try my best to always out sprint mine... #mondaymotivation (sic).”

Benefits:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn help to maintain a healthy weight.

