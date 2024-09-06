Feed peanut products to babies to prevent nut allergies later: Study suggests

Among children, peanuts top the charts of allergies. Peanuts and peanut products have the reputation of being extremely allergic and having intense reactions on children. However, in a recent article, Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD, stated that allergies can be managed in children by feeding peanut products to babies at an early age. The nutritionist stated that according to a recent study – called the LEAP-Trio study - researchers have shared that when we feed peanut products to babies regularly from infancy till the age of five – it can bring down the rate of peanut allergies by 71 percent. Researchers found that when peanut products are introduced at an early age, by the age of five, the risk of allergy can decrease by a dramatic 81 percent. (Unsplash)

National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., M.P.H, in a media release said that when the parents and caregivers give peanut products to infants regularly, while maintaining the guidelines, they can save the children from having peanut allergies.

ALSO READ: This amount of peanut can trigger allergic reaction in peanut-sensitive patients

Interestingly, researchers found that when peanut products are introduced at an early age, by the age of five, the risk of allergy can decrease by a dramatic 81 percent.

How was this discovery made?

The researchers designed the test to understand if the protection from peanut products against peanut allergies can stretch till adolescence. This also included giving the choice of having peanuts and peanut products to the participants. When the study found people who are allergic to peanuts after the age of six, they were advised to keep avoiding them.

ALSO READ: 7 health benefits of eating peanuts in winter season

How early consumption of peanuts can protect against peanut allergies?

According to the nutritionist, many people grow up with allergies from childhood, but they soon outdo it in their adolescence or adulthood. Some people show allergic reaction to shellfish in their adulthood, while nut allergies can show up by the age of four or five. However, the practice of feeding peanut products to infants has proven successful in managing peanut allergy in their later years.

ALSO READ: Weight loss to heart health: 7 amazing health benefits of peanuts

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.