Jacqueline Fernandez stresses on importance of Yoga’s pranayam amid Covid-19

Amid Covid-19 lockdowns, self-isolation for those turning positive or as a precautionary measure and being surrounded by gloomy news all around has pushed Indians into an anxious state and that is when breathing exercises and meditation through Yoga asanas come in handy. Rooting for the same, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen performing pranayam or breathwork at her home this evening and encouraged fans to do the same “during these difficult times” of coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared a glimpse of her evening fitness routine. The picture featured the diva sitting in a meditative pose on a padded sofa chair and following the instructions of her physical trainer through a video call.

Donning an easy breezy white strap dress made of cotton fabric, Jacqueline looked at ease as she sat with her eyes close, legs crossed and hands resting on her knees while she breathed deeply in and out. “Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Jacqueline added, “Praying for everyone during these difficult times.. (sic).” This is all the Tuesday motivation we need to roll out our Yoga mats and prioritise health this work week.

Benefits:

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19. There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga.

The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama improves one’s sleep quality, increases mindfulness and reduces high blood pressure.

