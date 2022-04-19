Malaika Arora suggests 3 yoga asanas for better mental health in new video, says 'let's move for the mind': Watch

Living a fast-paced life with a constant responsibility of work, home and managing our relationships, many times we forget to keep a check on our mental health. Many situations affect our well-being and trigger a negative response in our minds. Therefore, it is necessary to follow lifestyle practices that help us achieve better mental health. And Malaika Arora, an avid yoga enthusiast, has some suggestions. The star took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself demonstrating three yoga asanas that can help people look after their mental health. Scroll ahead to know more.

Malaika's video, titled '3 asanas for better mental health', shows the star practising three yoga poses. She wore a black crop top and workout tights with a sleek ponytail for the exercise session. The asanas Malaika mentioned in her posts are Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Dog Pose, Balasana or Child's Pose, and Sukhasana.

Malaika posted the clip with the caption, "In this week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, let's move for the mind. Mental health needs equal attention as physical health. @malaikaaroraofficial recommends 3 asanas that can be practised regularly to look after our mental health." (Also Read: Malaika Arora in pink mini dress and bold make-up makes a style statement as she returns to work: Check out pic)

Watch the video:

The video begins with Malaika practising the Adho Mukha Svanasana, followed by Balasana and Sukhasana. Apart from boosting our mental health, there are several other benefits to these yoga poses. And we have listed some of them below.

Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Dog Pose Benefits:

Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Dog Pose strengthens the leg muscles, arms and shoulders, increases blood flow to the brain, prevents carpal tunnel syndrome, alleviates lower back pain, and relieves stress and anxiety.

Balasana or Child's Pose Benefits:

Balasana or Child's Pose releases tension in the chest, boosts better sleeping patterns, relaxes the back and spine, and alleviates the stress felt by the shoulders and hands.

Sukhasana Benefits:

Sukhasana has a relaxing effect on the mind and body, thus reducing stress and anxiety. It improves focus and makes one attentive, strengthens the back muscles, improves the overall body posture and lengthens the spine and back muscles.

So, are you trying these yoga asanas today for better mental health?