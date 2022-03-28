Monday motivation: Malaika Arora reveals 3 Yoga asanas she practices in summers

Encouraging us to “march into summer” on a healthy note, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora dropped an inspiring fitness video where she was seen nailing the three Yoga asanas that she practices during the warm season and that is all the Monday motivation we need to workout at the gym. Recommending the three “super-effective yoga asana”, Malaika took fans and fitness enthusiasts through the steps of the exercises and we are inspired.

Taking to the social media handle of Sarva - Yoga Studios, Malaika shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her intense exercise session as she kickstarted the new work week on a fitter note. The video featured the diva donning a black full sleeves crop top that flaunted her killer waistline and was teamed with a pair of matching black tights.

Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Malaika aced the athleisure look as she sweat it out on a Yoga mat. The video was captioned, “Let's march into summer with these super-effective yoga asana recommendations by Malaika Arora. Janusirsasana: Head-to-knee pose Ardha Matsyendrasana: Half fish pose Bhujangasana: Cobra pose (sic).”

Method to nail Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose:

Firstly, sit in a state of Dandasana with your legs straight. Place your hands on the ground on the side of your hips and keep your spine straight. Now, bend your left leg gently such that your left heel touches the right hip. Cross your right leg over your left leg in such a way that your right foot ends up next to your left knee.

Place your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Take your right hand on your lower back. Then twist your upper body to the right side and hold your left hand with right hand or interlock. Chin towards the right shoulder, hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds and release. Repeat the same with your other leg.

Benefits of Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose:

Apart from being a great hip opener, Ardha Matsyendrasana flexes the lower part of the practitioner’s body, makes the hip stronger and toned, stimulates the liver and kidneys and energises the spine. It well opens and brings great flexibility to the neck, shoulders, arms and chest.

This exercise also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and the pancreas. It is not only therapeutic for asthma and infertility but also relieves menstrual discomfort, fatigue, sciatica and backache.

Method for Bhujangasana or Cobra pose:

Lie down flat on your stomach. Rest your palms by the side of your chest, arms close to your body, elbows pointing outward. Inhale and raise your forehead, neck and shoulders.

Raise your trunk using the strength of your arms. Look upward while breathing normally. Make sure that your stomach is pressed on the floor. Hold the pose for 5 seconds. Slowly lie back flat on your stomach. Turn your head to one side and rest your arms by the side of your body.

Benefits of Bhujangasana or Cobra pose:

The reclining back-bending asana of Yoga called Bhujangasana or Cobra pose strengthens the spine, butt, butt muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders, lungs and improves blood circulation while also releasing the stress in one’s body. It increases thyroid functioning and is helpful for people suffering from hypothyroidism since it stretches the neck and throat region.