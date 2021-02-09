Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
The Yoga queen is back at it again. Malaika Arora, in another attempt to urge her followers to stop procrastinating and exercise, shared a new fitness post. Just like every week, Malaika shared an image of herself nailing a Yoga asana and penned a long note along with it talking about its benefits and the steps to do the asana correctly.
The Yoga pose for this week is Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. The image showed the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl dressed in a lavender halter-neck sports bra teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants that had cutout details in them. Malaika also tied her hair in a top knot to keep them off her face.
She captioned the awe-generating image, "Namaste Everyone! It’s time to strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose). This yoga pose is a great hip opener. It flexes the lower part of the body making the hip stronger and toned. The neck, shoulders, arms and chest is well opened and brings great flexibility too. This also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the the liver and the pancreas. (sic)."
Steps to do the asana:
Firstly, sit in a state of Dandasana with your legs straight, place your hands on the ground on the side of your hips and keep your spine straight. Now, bend your left leg gently such that your left heel touches the right hip. Cross your right leg over your left leg in such a way that your right foot ends up next to your left knee.
Place your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Take your right hand on your lower back. Now twist your upper body to the right side and hold your left hand with right hand or interlock. Chin towards the right shoulder, hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds and release. Repeat the same with your other leg.
This made us want to take that Yoga mat and start exercising. What about you?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New research reveals connection between genes and mental disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hate burpees? Then try this cardio move to burn more calories just as fast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how nighttime artificial lights exposure may elevate thyroid cancer risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish medics continue to reel under mental trauma post Covid-19's first wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zinc might be a problem solver for people trying to conceive during coronavirus
- A new study has shown that people suffering from fertility issues during the coronavirus pandemic can be helped with the consumption of Zinc. The mineral can prevent mitochondrial damage in young eggs, and sperm cells.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
- Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
- Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox