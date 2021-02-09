IND USA
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits

  • Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the benefits and steps to do Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. She says it helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the liver and pancreas.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:28 AM IST

The Yoga queen is back at it again. Malaika Arora, in another attempt to urge her followers to stop procrastinating and exercise, shared a new fitness post. Just like every week, Malaika shared an image of herself nailing a Yoga asana and penned a long note along with it talking about its benefits and the steps to do the asana correctly.

The Yoga pose for this week is Ardha Matsyendrasana or the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose. The image showed the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl dressed in a lavender halter-neck sports bra teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants that had cutout details in them. Malaika also tied her hair in a top knot to keep them off her face.

She captioned the awe-generating image, "Namaste Everyone! It’s time to strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. This week’s pose is Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose). This yoga pose is a great hip opener. It flexes the lower part of the body making the hip stronger and toned. The neck, shoulders, arms and chest is well opened and brings great flexibility too. This also helps in improving the digestive system and the functioning of the the liver and the pancreas. (sic)."

Steps to do the asana:

Firstly, sit in a state of Dandasana with your legs straight, place your hands on the ground on the side of your hips and keep your spine straight. Now, bend your left leg gently such that your left heel touches the right hip. Cross your right leg over your left leg in such a way that your right foot ends up next to your left knee.

Place your left elbow to the outside of your right knee. Take your right hand on your lower back. Now twist your upper body to the right side and hold your left hand with right hand or interlock. Chin towards the right shoulder, hold the posture for 10 to 15 seconds and release. Repeat the same with your other leg.

This made us want to take that Yoga mat and start exercising. What about you?









  


