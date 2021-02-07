IND USA
Malaika Arora in monotone lehenga(Instagram/ manekaharisinghani)
fashion

Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in 2 lakh ruffled lehenga

  • Malaika Arora made our jaws touch the floor as the actor stepped out in a monotone ruffled modern lehenga for a recent event. She is the original fashionista, and there is no denying that.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST

Be it a jumpsuit, a mini dress, a kaftan or a lehenga, Malaika Arora will know how to look absolutely fabulous in it. The actor is known to be a fashionista and often Malaika’s sartorial picks leave us speechless. Whether for judging a dance reality show or going out for a walk with her pet Casper, the actor always gets the outfit right and that is the reason, she has had rare fashion faux pas.

Her latest look that she donned for an event made headlines as well. The actor was seen slaying in a monochrome lehenga. The new concept sculpted lehenga featured a monotone choli that flaunted the actor’s washboard abs. The choli was adorned with intricate pearl embroidery all over which was teamed with satin strip boning. The same embroidery was also present on the skirt of the lehenga which was punctuated with sculpted wave-like ruffles.

She topped off her outfit with a sheer monotone ruffled dupatta. Malaika accessorised the look with a statement-making maang tikka teamed with a chunky ring. For the glam, she went the bold route and was seen with black smokey eyes, keeping in tune with the outfit. The actor teamed it with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. Malaika’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the aforementioned images of the actor on social media.

Coming back to the lehenga, the quirky piece is the perfect outfit for someone who wants to make a statement at the upcoming wedding season. The lehenga with the ruffle details is the signature style of designer Gaurav Gupta and to add this ensemble to your collection, you will have to spend 2,25,000.

Malaika Aroras lehenga is worth ₹2 lakh(gauravguptastudio.com)
Malaika Aroras lehenga is worth ₹2 lakh(gauravguptastudio.com)

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on TV, co-judging the 2020 reality show India’s Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

