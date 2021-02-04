IND USA
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
Malaika Arora(Instagram)
Malaika Arora shares sultry pictures in Arpita Mehta's couture

Malaika took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Wednesday treated fans to sultry pictures in fusion ethnic look in designer Arpita Mehta's couture. The 47-year-old star took to Instagram and shared her glitzy and glamorous pictures to celebrate Mehta's coffee table book titled 'Mirror' which showcases the designer's signature style. In the pictures, the mother-of-one is seen posing effortlessly while donning-designer blouse carrying the patent mirror work that Arpita Mehta is famous for, paired with a whimsical silk slit skirt.

This look born by Arora is statement-worthy in every sense and a great way to celebrate 10 years of the label. Congratulating the designer on completing 10 years in the fashion industry, Malaika wrote in the caption to the stunning pictures, "Congratulations @arpita__mehta on ur stunning coffee table book THE MIRROR n completing 10 yrs of ur label @arpitamehtaofficial #10yearsofArpitaMehta."

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than 3 lakh fans liked the temperature soaring pictures of the star. Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey left two fire emoticons in the comments section, while Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Whooooaaa woman, you are on fire, (along with fire and red heart emoticons)." Of late, Arora has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. On the occasion of sister Amrita's birthday, the diva shared a sneak peek of the heavenly feast on her sister's special day.



Designer Arpita Mehta whose had a successful last decade in the fashion industry celebrates this milestone with the launch of a coffee table book that features some of the brands most celebrated muses such as Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Pandey, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor. Below is a brief note on the same:

The Mirror by Arpita Mehta

The Mirror is a book of the many moods of fashion. It is a reflection of the moods spanning the decade long journey of fashion label, Arpita Mehta. However, it tells a story of fashion that many can resonate with — through a series of words, anecdotes, retrospectives, emotions, themes and beautiful imagery. The photos shot by an entourage of the most talented people in the industry offer a peek into the label’s inimitable aesthetic, featuring iconic looks from campaign shoots, candid captures, in the making of, and moods in the form of endless inspiration. From the unseen to the most breathtaking, this visual compilation reveals the remarkable breadth of the designer’s work. Look closely though, and you will see references in the most subtle ways to everything that is Arpita Mehta, the person and the label. It is a tribute to the years gone by, but also a celebration of all that there is to look forward to in this trans-formative world of fashion.

This gorgeous reflective blush cased coffee table book has been brought to life just like any other Arpita Mehta masterpiece — with love, thoughtfulness and an attention to detail that is apparent. It features beautiful collections, campaigns, people and superstars — all of which speak the language of moods that anyone who flips through the 250+ page book will feel the moment they deep dive into it. Each page is composed to inspire you — whoever you may be. What makes the coffee table book extra special, and even more a signature Arpita Mehta creation, is that it comes clad in a hand embroidered mirror work jacket, custom made for this milestone creation, which can easily find its place in the fashion halls of fame.

Without a doubt, this iconic book will be the perfect finishing touch for any living room it finds its home in. It is a collectable that is designed to be easily devoured and treasured in a timeless fashion. Curated by the fashion designer herself, The Mirror has been written and edited by Kinjal Vora from The Writer’s Block and art directed and put together by Tarana Sheth Sabharwal.

