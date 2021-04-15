Mira Rajput skipping her way into 4 workout outfits is the fitness inspo we need

When not twinning in bike helmets with husband Shahid Kapoor or trying quirky jewellery or sharing her “millennial mom fail” moments, Mira Rajput Kapoor is seen inspiring fans towards a healthier lifestyle and this Thursday was no different. Serving the perfect fitness inspiration this Thursday with her sartorially elegant and skipping exercise video, Mira challenged health enthusiasts to show their “inner freak” by nailing the same workout but it is her transition of skipping her way into four athleisure outfits that got us hooked and motivated.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared the fitness video featuring her in a remix with Athletifreaks where they shared the health benefits of five minutes of micro workouts. These benefits included getting you off from your stagnant position and into movement, boosting your MOJO which is good luck, charm or skill from magical power, “cranks up focus” and “kills munchies”.

Mira captioned the transition reel as, “Till you drop Show me your inner freak, Remix with @athletifreak Come on all you Athletifreaks, bring out your passion & obsession! Let’s do it, Level Up! (sic).”

Benefits of skipping a rope:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decreases the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

