Home / Lifestyle / Health / Nora Fatehi flaunts hot workout look during indoor cycling. Health perks inside
health

Nora Fatehi flaunts hot workout look during indoor cycling. Health perks inside

Nora Fatehi flaunts a sweaty glow as she burns calories during indoor cycling session on a stationary bicycle and that's all the fitness inspiration we need to hit the grind this weekend
Nora Fatehi flaunts hot workout look during indoor cycling. Health perks inside(Instagram/norafatehi)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 04:07 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If there is one leg or cardio workout that is loved by all women, it has to be an indoor cycling session and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is no different. Some health experts recommend that women can even continue indoor cycling into their third trimester as it is considered safe for most pregnant women and serves as an effective, low-impact cardio option. 

As we binge guilt-free on desserts this festive week, only to regret later, Nora encouraged us to get out of bed and spare some time to a few minutes of daily workout. Flaunting a sweaty glow as she burnt calories during indoor cycling session, Nora peddled along on a stationary bicycle and that's all the fitness inspiration we need to hit the grind this weekend.

Taking to her social media handle, Nora shared a boomerang video on Instagram's story feature that gave fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of black short tights, Nora pulled back her silky tresses into a bun to ace the sultry athleisure look.

RELATED STORIES

 

Nora Fatehi gives a glimpse of her indoor cycling session (Instagram/norafatehi)

 

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, the diva opted for a dewy makeup look as she sweat it out indoor. She simply captioned the video, “Work it” as she packed the clip with Missy Elliott's song with the same name.

 

Nora Fatehi gives a glimpse of her indoor cycling session (Instagram/norafatehi)

 

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

Topics
nora fatehi workout cycling indoor cycling healthy bicycle fitness cardio exercises
