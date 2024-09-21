Knee replacement, also known as knee Arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing worn out knee joints where during the surgery, damaged bones and cartilage are replaced with metal and polyethylene. Knee replacement is done by traditional method and robotic arm assisted technique. Robotic vs traditional knee replacement: Which is right for your parents? (File Photo)

Robotic Assisted Knee Replacement

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Srikanth Madikattu, Consultant Orthopaedics at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Baner, shared that robotic knee replacement is relatively new technology and said, “Robotic arm assisted total knee replacement currently has some advantage over traditional surgery, although either technique is effective for knee joint arthritis. Short term studies have shown no significant difference between traditional and robotic total knee replacement in patient outcome including pain and quality of life. Long term studies of robotic assisted knee replacement are yet to come.” He highlighted -

Pros:

Increased accuracy and precision in surgery

Improved implant alignment and positioning

Minimal soft tissue release

Cons:

Higher cost and limited access to technology

Potential technical issues and reliance on technology

Limited evidence to support long term outcomes

Traditional Total knee replacement

Dr Srikanth Madikattu revealed -

Pros:

They have been performed for may decades, Long term data is available

They are less expansive than robotic knee replacement

They can be performed in shorter amount of time

Cons:

Cannot perform in patient having severe extra-articular deformity and implants around knee joint

Require more soft release depending on deformity of knee

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sujoy Bhattacharjee, HOD and Director - Robotic Joint Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, shared, “As a robotic joint replacement surgeon, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact that robotic-assisted surgery has had on the field of orthopedics. While traditional joint replacement techniques have served patients well for decades, robotic technology offers several distinct advantages that can enhance outcomes and improve patient experiences.” He elaborated -

Precision and Accuracy

One of the most significant benefits of robotic joint replacement is the unparalleled precision and accuracy it offers. The robotic arm, guided by advanced software, allows surgeons to plan and execute the procedure with meticulous care. This level of precision is particularly important when dealing with complex cases or when preserving bone and soft tissue is a priority.

Enhanced Soft Tissue Preservation

Robotic surgery enables surgeons to perform more delicate procedures, minimizing trauma to soft tissues. This is crucial because preserving soft tissue integrity can contribute to faster healing times, reduced pain, and improved long-term function. In contrast, traditional techniques can sometimes involve more aggressive dissection, potentially leading to increased postoperative discomfort and complications.

Increased Flexibility

Robotic-assisted surgery offers greater flexibility compared to traditional techniques. The robotic arm can be positioned in a wide range of angles and orientations, allowing surgeons to access difficult areas and perform complex maneuvers with ease. This flexibility can be particularly beneficial in cases where the anatomy is atypical or when previous surgeries have altered the joint's structure.

Improved Patient Outcomes

The combination of precision, soft tissue preservation, and flexibility offered by robotic joint replacement has led to improved patient outcomes. Studies have shown that patients who undergo robotic-assisted joint replacement may experience faster recovery times, less pain, and better overall function compared to those who undergo traditional procedures. Additionally, the reduced risk of complications associated with robotic surgery can contribute to improved patient satisfaction.

Also, it is essential to recognise that robotic surgery is a tool, not a substitute for a skilled surgeon. While the technology can enhance precision and accuracy, it is ultimately the surgeon's expertise and judgment that determine the success of the procedure.

The Future of Joint Replacement

As robotic technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see even greater advancements in the field of joint replacement. Future innovations may include improved software algorithms, enhanced haptic feedback, and even the integration of artificial intelligence. These developments have the potential to further refine the surgical process and improve patient outcomes.

In conclusion, robotic joint replacement represents a significant advancement in the field of orthopedics. By offering enhanced precision, soft tissue preservation, and flexibility, robotic surgery can lead to improved patient outcomes and enhance the overall experience of joint replacement surgery. As robotic technology continues to evolve, it is likely to play an increasingly important role in the future of joint replacement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.