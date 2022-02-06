Shweta Tripathi's weekend workout routine: Bent over cable rows

Shweta Tripathi loves her time in the gym. The actor, who is being trained by fitness trainer Tridev Pandey, swears by high intensity workouts and the snippets of her fitness routine are drool-worthy as well as motivations in itself. Shweta Tripathi never misses a day from her gym, and the glimpses often make their own on Instagram through Tridev's Instagram stories.

Shweta's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engaged in her fitness routine. Weekends might be the time to chill for us, but Shweta's definition of chill is different – weekends are for getting her muscles toned and working extra hard at the gym.

ALSO READ: Inside Shweta Tripathi's pullup routine with Pilates resistance band

A day back, Tridev shared a snippet of Shweta's weekend workout routine on his Instagram stories, which was reshared by Shweta on her respective Instagram stories. Shweta can be seen sweating it out at the gym and it is setting the fitness bar higher for us. In the video, Shweta can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine, while looking away from the camera. Sitting on an inclined seat, the actor can be seen balancing her body while working on her arm muscles with intense bent over cable rows. Dressed in a black tank top and a pair of black gym shorts, Shweta can be seen acing the routine to perfection repeatedly. The video is witness to Shweta's dedication and focus in her fitness routine. "Getting that muscle definition," Tridev summed up his appreciation for Shweta's dedication with these words. Take a look at the snippets of her routine here:

Instagram story of Tridev Pandey.(Instagram/@tridevpandey)

Bent over cable rows, as performed by Shweta in the video, come with multiple health benefits. It helps in isolating the muscles in the back, lats, shoulders, glutes and hamstrings, thereby strengthening and stabilising the shoulders and the core muscles. It also helps in building a neurological connection.