Tips to avoid asthma attacks amid cold wave

Winter can be really hard for asthma patients who may struggle to breathe both indoors and outdoors. The cold and dry winter air can irritate airways and is a common trigger for asthma when the mercury drops. Staying indoors doesn't help either as dust, mold, pet dander, dust mite and cockroach droppings can all trigger an asthma attack. To add to the trouble, respiratory diseases spread more rapidly in the season because people stay at home all the time. This can be quite troublesome for people with asthma. However, by taking appropriate steps to manage asthma symptoms, one can avoid attacks and stay healthy during the season. Keeping your medication or inhalers with you, avoiding venturing out in pollution, using humidifiers, getting vaccinations, avoiding too much tea and coffee, and keeping your house dust-free can help. (Also read: Asthma: Foods to eat and avoid when suffering from the lung disease)

COLD AIR MAKES IT HARD TO BREATHE

"During cold wave, people with asthma may experience worsening of their symptoms. Cold air can irritate the airways, making it harder to breathe. It is important for individuals with asthma to take extra precautions to protect themselves during these times," says Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal, Senior Consultant-Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.

RESPIRATORY DISEASES SPREAD FASTER IN WINTER

"During the cold weather, viral circulation is very high. For example, influenza is going on right now, and there are a lot of patients who are testing positive for various strains of influenza. So, patients who have underlying asthma can also develop influenza. Also, because the ambient air pollution levels are very high, the asthmatic suffers from a slew of complications. So, the combination of cold air, viruses, and pollution is creating a lot of trouble for these patients," says Dr Arjun Khanna, Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad on Tips for people with asthma amid cold wave.

WINTER ASTHMA CAUSES SHOULD BE AVOIDED

"Asthma triggers differ from person to person. Mold, dust, pet dander, and other allergens are among the most frequent. As you spend more time indoors, you are more likely to be exposed to these common indoor allergens. Winter might also bring forth unusual triggers, such as smoke from a fire," says Dr Sanggita Checker, Consultant Chest Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road.

TIPS TO MANAGE ASHTMA SYMPTOMS IN WINTER

Dr. Vivek Anand Padegal shares a few tips to help manage asthma symptoms during a cold wave:

1. Keep your asthma medication with you at all times and make sure it is not expired.

2. Dress warmly and cover your mouth and nose with a scarf to protect against cold air.

3. Avoid outdoor activities during times of high air pollution or when it is extremely cold.

4. Keep the humidity in your home above 40% to prevent dry air from triggering asthma symptoms.

5. Use a humidifier or take a warm shower to help clear your airways.

6. If you experience asthma symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing, seek medical attention immediately.

7. Try to avoid respiratory infections as much as possible, by washing your hands frequently and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

8. Keep an asthma action plan with you, and follow it if your symptoms worsen.

9. One must take vaccinations for influenza and Covid booster dose.

10. Wear a mask in closed indoors/crowded areas.

KEEP YOURSELF HYDRATED, USE AIR PURIFIERS

"As soon as winter arrives, you must vaccinate not only yourself but the entire family against the flu. The vaccine is a cheap vaccine that is commercially easily available, so everyone should take that vaccine. When you are stepping out, please use an N95 mask. Unfortunately, because the air quality is so poor, it is a good practise to use an air purifier at home. So, for people who live in Delhi, NCR air purifiers are no longer a luxury; they have unfortunately become a necessity. Keep yourself hydrated. We don't drink enough water in the winter, and that is another reason why our cough gets worse. So, keep yourself very well hydrated. You can have green tea, tea, coffee, soups, and lots of water to keep yourself hydrated. If you have asthma and have been on medication, or if you have been prescribed medications and inhalers, please take your inhalers as directed; do not avoid them. Continue using your inhalers in the winter season if you are an asthmatic," says Dr Arjun Khanna.

Dr Checker suggests to keep the following points in mind to avoid asthma attacks:

- Once a week, wash bedding in hot water.

- Keep dogs away from the bedroom.

- Someone else should dust and vacuum.

- Cover mattresses and pillows with allergy coverings.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter