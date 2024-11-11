Tired of wrinkles around your eyes? Try these anti-ageing tips to treat, prevent crow’s feet

Crow’s feet, also known as laugh lines or character lines, are the fine wrinkles that form at the outer corners of the eyes. They are one of the most common and visible signs of ageing and they can make a person appear older than their actual age. Are crow’s feet ageing you? Top treatments and prevention tips revealed(Photo by Pexels)

Causes of crow’s feet

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr JS Kohli, Plastic Surgeon at Elina Aesthetic and Laser Center in Ludhiana, shared, “Crow’s feet are primarily caused by repeated facial movements and expressions, such as squinting, smiling and frowning, over the course of a lifetime. As we age, the skin around the eyes loses elasticity and the underlying fat pads diminish, making these lines more pronounced.” According to him, other factors that can contribute to the development of crow’s feet include:

Sun exposure - UV radiation can accelerate the breakdown of collagen and elastin, leading to premature wrinkling.

UV radiation can accelerate the breakdown of collagen and elastin, leading to premature wrinkling. Smoking - Cigarette smoke contains free radicals that damage skin cells and speed up aging.

Cigarette smoke contains free radicals that damage skin cells and speed up aging. Dehydration - Lack of moisture in the skin can make wrinkles appear more prominent.

Lack of moisture in the skin can make wrinkles appear more prominent. Excessive squinting - People who spend a lot of time squinting, whether from bright light or poor vision, are more prone to developing crow’s feet.

People who spend a lot of time squinting, whether from bright light or poor vision, are more prone to developing crow’s feet. Genetics - Some people are simply more genetically predisposed to developing pronounced eye wrinkles.

Squinting and highly animated facial expressions, such as raising your eyebrows and frowning, can also result in wrinkles.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Treating crow’s feet

While crow’s feet can't be completely eliminated, there are several treatment options that Dr JS Kohli recommended, which can help minimise their appearance -

1. Topical Retinoids

Retinoids, which are derived from vitamin A, are considered the gold standard for reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. They work by increasing cell turnover and boosting collagen production. Look for over-the-counter retinol or prescription-strength retinoids like tretinoin.

2. Antioxidant Serums

Serums containing powerful antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid can help neutralize free radicals and protect the skin from environmental stressors that contribute to wrinkle formation.

3. Botulinum toxin

Injection of Botulinum toxin at appropriate points relaxes fibres of orbicularis oculi muscle which contribute to crow's feet.

4. Chemical Peels

Gentle chemical peels that contain alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) can help slough off dead skin cells and smooth the appearance of crow’s feet.

5. Cosmetic Treatments

Ablative treatments, such as Fraxis Duo, a fractional CO2 laser, and Erbium lasers such as Secret Duo, can stimulate collagen production and improve skin texture around the eyes. Non-ablative laser treatments like Ultracel Q Plus HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) can help tighten the skin for a sleeker, wrinkle free face.

6. Dermal Fillers

Hyaluronic acid-based fillers like Perfectha Filler can be injected around the eyes to plump up the skin and diminish the appearance of crow’s feet.

Eye cream: The area near your eyes are very sensitive and needs extra care. Gently applying an undereye cream before going to bed will keep fine lines and wrinkles away.(File image)

Preventing crow’s feet

In addition to treatment options, Dr JS Kohli suggested several preventative measures you can take to minimise the development of crow’s feet -

Wear Sunscreen - Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day is crucial for protecting the delicate skin around the eyes.

Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every day is crucial for protecting the delicate skin around the eyes. Stay Hydrated - Drinking plenty of water and using moisturising skincare products can help keep the skin supple and elastic.

Drinking plenty of water and using moisturising skincare products can help keep the skin supple and elastic. Quit Smoking - Kicking the habit can slow down the skin's aging process and prevent further wrinkle formation.

Kicking the habit can slow down the skin's aging process and prevent further wrinkle formation. Reduce Squinting - Wear sunglasses outdoors and make sure your prescription eyewear corrects your vision properly.

Wear sunglasses outdoors and make sure your prescription eyewear corrects your vision properly. Get Enough Sleep - Lack of sleep can contribute to dull, tired-looking skin and more pronounced wrinkles.

By incorporating a combination of preventative measures and targeted treatments, you can help minimise the appearance of crow’s feet and maintain a more youthful, radiant eye area.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.