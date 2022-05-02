Vaani Kapoor tells dear fat 'prepare to die' in new Monday motivation workout video, flaunts enviable physique: Watch

Actor Vaani Kapoor has made a name for herself in the industry with her remarkable sartorial and film choices. However, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star's fans also love following her fitness journey on social media. She often posts videos of herself indulging in various exercise forms, including cardio, weight training, Pilates, and strength-building workouts. Even her latest video served her followers with an apt dose of Monday motivation and will do the same for you.

On May 2, Vaani took to Instagram to post a video of herself exercising at the gym. The actor said goodbye to fat in the intense video that showed her doing strength training and body sculpting exercises. Vaani captioned the post, "Dear fat, prepare to die! XO, me. #MondayMotivation." Scroll ahead to watch the clip. (Also Read: Vaani Kapoor raises hotness quotient in sleeveless nude pink gown for new pics)

The video shows Vaani exercising in a trendy black sports bra and flared bodycon workout tights. The short hem length of the actor's top accentuated her washboard abs, and she teamed the all-black workout look with a sleek braided ponytail and workout trainers. The clip begins with Vaani working out on the Treadmill and Elliptical Cross Trainer.

Vaani followed the simple cardio exercise with Kettlebell Arm Lifts, Weighted One Leg Lunges on a Bench, Bent Over Barbell Row, Battlerope Exercises, Leg Raises with resistance equipment, Wide Lat Pulldowns, Jump Squats on a bench and Kettlebell Side Step Lunges. The star flaunted her fit physique during the routine and motivated us to hit the gym.

After Vaani posted the video, many of her followers rushed to the comments section to praise the star. Many users dropped the heart and fire emoticon in the comments. One user wrote, "Amazing." Another commented, "You're so awesome."

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor is all set to share the screen with actor Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The film is produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Karan Malhotra. It is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.