Vaani Kapoor in figure-hugging pink gown serves old-school glam for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions

Actor Vaani Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. However, the tight schedule hasn't stopped the star from bringing her best fashion foot forward. As someone who always keeps it stylish, Vaani's fashion game is always on point. So, during the promotional leg of the film, the star is mixing some old-school magic with modern vibes for serving some incredible looks.

Vaani slipped into a flamingo-pink gown to promote the film and oozed elegance. She shared pictures of herself wearing the ensemble on her Instagram page and garnered praise from netizens. She posted the photos with a simple 'Swipe' emoticon.

Simple yet striking, a gown like Vaani Kapoor's is perfect for a cocktail party or late-night birthday bash. All you need is glamorous accessories to up the ante of your look. Scroll ahead to take some styling tips from Vaani if you wish to steal this look from her style file.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star Vaani Kapoor is 'hotness personified' in floral gown

Vaani wore a chic form-fitting flamingo pink gown with a plunging cowl neck, quirky back with criss-cross ties cinched together in a bow, and embellished straps for the promotional event.

The floor-sweeping train and the risqué thigh-high slit on the side added to the elegance of the dress. The outfit, styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, complemented and flattered the Befikre star's statuesque form.

Vaani Kapoor in a flamingo pink gown.

We especially love the fitted silhouette of Vaani's ensemble around the waist, as it gave her look a dainty touch. She wore the dress with silver strappy peep-toe heels and studded earrings.

Centre-parted super silky open tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Vaani wore a mustard sequinned gown with a plunging neck and back with embroidered straps from Bennu Sehgall. The outfit came with sheer panelling and a risqué slit on the front.

What do you think of Vaani's promotional look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON