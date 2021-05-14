Watch: Milind Soman's abs in new fitness video will inspire you to exercise

Milind Soman is back at it. If you do not know what we are talking about, let us explain a little more. The fitness enthusiast who recovered from Covid-19 last month, is known for his workout posts on social media that encourage his followers to stay active. The actor generally pens down an inspiring note in the caption talking about the importance of working out and especially, at this time.

His recent post is also on similar lines. Milind has been sharing a lot of videos of himself, barechested, doing pull-ups amid lush greenery. From starting out slow to using six fingers to do pull-ups and hanging on the bar with just one hand, the actor has been taking things up a notch. In his latest video as well, he just wore a pair of shorts and flaunted his abs while hanging on the bar with just one hand and kept his feet perpendicular all the time.

This video left us, as well as his fans, speechless. He posted the awe-generating clip with the caption, "Hey how you doin’ ? Be strong #reelsinstagram #junglehome #health #thursdayvibes (sic)."

He posted another clip nailing a headstand atop a mountain. Yes, that is correct and the super model shared the video with a rather intriguing caption. It read, "You can carry the heaviest weight when you’re upside down (sic)."

Did this make you want to start your weekend on a fitter now and do some exercise? If not, check out some of the other fitness posts that Milind has shared on social media in an attempt to make his followers stay active:

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the acclaimed show Four More Shots Please! He was also lauded for his performance in the ALT Balaji and Zee5 web series Paurashpur.

