Milind Soman can now do pull-ups with only six fingers, seen viral video yet?

If you have been even a little active on social media lately, you would have seen Milind Soman doing pull-ups and urging fans to stay active as well. The actor who recovered from Covid-19 last month, is on the journey to getting back to his fittest self and his daily exercise routine includes pull-ups along with running.

Milind, who originally started with normal pull-ups, shifted to doing one-arm pull-ups, some time ago. However, the actor took things up a notch once again and in his latest video. The supermodel can be seen doing six finger pull-ups. Yes, you read that right. The clip started with a bare-chested Milind showing three fingers on each hand to the camera and then holding the pull-ups bar with those six fingers and starting his exercise. In the clip, the actor does 8 repetitions and according to his caption, he repeated the set thrice.

Just like his previous fitness posts, the actor urged his fans to exercise and stay active in the caption of this video as well. It read, "Six finger pullups - third set of 8 repetitions every part of your body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion, are getting weaker as you grow older, and by older I mean after mid twenties, slowly at first, but then faster and faster .. UNLESS you make the effort to keep every part of your body and mind strong. Its upto us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them. (sic)."

Check out some of the other videos that Milind posted recently in an attempt to make his fans workout:

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the acclaimed show Four More Shots Please! He was also applauded for his portrayal of a transgender person in the 2020 ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur.

