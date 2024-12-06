Women with diabetes, stop shrinking your waistline. Here's why

Conventional research states that a healthy body weight and health should be maintained, for everyone. However, a recent study led by Huizhong Ji and Bin Song, Northern Jiangsu People's Hospital challenges that notion and states that a broader waistline might actually be protective for women with diabetes. The study was conducted to understand how waist circumference can lead to mortality risk, from cardiovascular illnesses. (Pexels)

The dangers of central obesity, that involves carrying more body weight in the mid-section, have been explored for ages. However, the recent study challenges that and states that the link between waist circumference and the risk of death might not be that simple, as previously thought to be. Also read | Diabetes at 30? Habits putting young Indians at risk, 5 prevention tips for millennials and Gen Z in India

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 6600 American adults and the data was tracked from 2003 to December 2019. The participants were studied to understand how waist circumference can lead to mortality risk, from cardiovascular illnesses.

It was observed that for women, lower risk of death was associated with a waist measurement of 107 centimeters, which is way above what is considered healthy. For men, lower mortality risk was observed for waist measurement of 89 centimeters. Also read | 5 ways diabetes can affect women's health

Hence, the study observed that for women with diabetes, having a waistline lesser than 107 centimeters can lead to an increased risk of death. For every centimeter less than 107 centimeter, the mortality risk increased by 3%.

Broader waistline can have protective effects on the body.(Pexels)

Obesity paradox

The study supports the idea of obesity paradox, where it is observed that being obese or overweight can offer certain protection to the body. The study is a wake-up call to reconsider the standards of waist circumference, which are often more associated with women. Also read | 6 lifestyle changes for women to reverse type 2 diabetes

Excessive abdominal fat is considered unhealthy for its risk of inflammation and metabolic dysfunction; however, it can have some protective effects against certain chronic conditions. However, the study is not a recommendation to gain weight. While broader waistline can reduce mortality risk, it can significantly bring down quality of life and lead to other health outcomes, warned the researchers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.