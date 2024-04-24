World Malaria Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the day

World Malaria Day 2024: Malaria is a disease that is caused by mosquito bites. shaking chill and high fever are the main symptoms of Malaria. In tropical and subtropical countries, malaria is extremely common. However, Malaria is also preventable. With proper precautions and preventive measures, mosquito bites can be prevented. Every year, World Malaria Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the prevention measures against Malaria and what we can do to ensure that we do not fall victim to this disease. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind. Every year, World Malaria Day is observed on April 25.

Date:

Every year, World Malaria Day is observed on April 25. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

Since 2001, African Governments have been celebrating Africa Malaria Day. In 2008, Africa Malara Day was changed to World Malaria Day at the 60th session of the World Health Assembly sponsored by World Health Organisation. They decided that the world needs to be more aware and cautious about the preventive measures against Malaria and mosquito bites. Hence, the day came to be celebrated every year.

Significance:

"On this World Malaria Day 2024, we unite under the theme - Accelerating the fight against malaria for more equitable world. This theme, which is in sync with this year’s World Health Day theme - My Health, My Right, underscores the urgent need to address the stark inequities that persist in access to malaria prevention, detection, and treatment services," stated Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia on the official website of World Health Organisation.

World Malaria Day urges people to come together to help in preventing the spread of this disease. It also sets the platform for international partners, companies, and foundations to showcase their efforts in eradicating this disease and contributing to better healthcare structure.