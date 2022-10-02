Tips to ease your pet's anxiety during festive season

The festival season is here and it's the time when people attend a lot of get togethers, burst crackers, make merry and break their routines. While it's a happy time for humans, it may not be so for pets who may be overwhelmed by so many unknown people around or get uneasy with the sound of the crackers. Our adorable feline or canine friends may also miss their walks or bonding sessions with us. Being a responsible pet owner means making arrangements for your four-legged buddies in advance and devising a pet-friendly routine for them even when you enjoy a good time with family and friends. Doing that is not so difficult and needs a little bit of advance planning. (Also read: Pet nutrition: Foods that are healthy for humans but toxic for pets)

"Festivals like Dussehra and Diwali can be stressful times for your pets and stray animals with loud noises and flashing lights. This year we must celebrate responsibly with regard to our four-legged companion," says Karan Gupta, Founder of Goofy Tails, suggesting dos and don'ts during the festive season.

PET CARE TIPS DURING DUSSEHRA AND DIWALI

Here is what we can do:

• Change the evening walk timings to earlier than usual. As evenings are the time the most crowd is outside burning crackers and that can be stressful for your pet.

• Feed your dog a full meal earlier than the routine time. Also, make sure he or she has a cosy room with windows shut.

• You know your pets better than anyone, and if at any time you feel they are intolerable, talk to your vet about medications containing melatonin. Melatonin helps control anxiety in dogs.

• Play soft music in the room or use lavender essential oil to calm your pet. Keep looking for abnormal behaviour. Cats like having scratching posts around because it can calm their anxiety. Look for signs of stress in dogs such as excessive barking, panting, yawning, or constant approaching.

• You can also invest in an ear muff to reduce the loud noise of festivities.

• Even if you have guests at home in the evening, make sure to not leave your pet unattended, as the loud noise and being locked in the room can be nerve-wracking for them.

• Do not push your dog to accompany you to the balcony or garden for burning fireworks.

• They may try to seek comfort by sitting under the table near you. Don't try moving them until it is unsafe for them.

• Don't leave your pet alone for too long, make sure to keep checking on them from time to time.

