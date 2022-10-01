Pet nutrition: Foods that are healthy for humans but toxic for pets

Who doesn't like to share meal with their loved ones? So, when it comes to their canine or feline children, pet parents no wonder love to feed them out of their plates; and they too lovingly polish off whatever is in their plate without worrying whether it's good for them or not. It's a no-brainer that it is the pet parent's responsibility to see whether their pooches are eating right or something that can be potentially harmful for them. There are certain foods that could be toxic to your pets and you must avoid giving them to your furry friends. While avocado, apples, cherries, citrus fruits are healthy for humans and boost their overall health, unfortunately however harmless they may appear, they are toxic for pets. (Also read: Pet nutrition: 5 healthy foods for your puppies)

"While enjoying delicious healthy food you realize your pets are staring at you? You would be tempted to offer that food to your pets, right? But some healthy human foods can be extremely dangerous for your pets. There’s a lot of human food that pets shouldn’t ever have. The names in this list may shock you," say Dr. Lalit Kenjale and Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary Officers at Wiggles.

Here are some foods that you should never offer to your pets as per the veterinary experts Dr Kenjale and Dr Aishwarya R:

1. Avocado

Avocado is a great source of vitamins (C, E ,K & B6) and also riboflavins in humans but it can be troublesome for the pets. Persin present in avocado can possibly cause vomiting and diarrhea in pets. Also, avocado seeds can get stuck in the intestines and this could turn fatal for pets.

2. Plums, cherries, peaches, apples

Plums, cherries, peaches, and apples can cause serious digestive issues in pets. The cyanide present in their seeds is poisonous and that can lead to major trouble for your pets. Consumption of these foods can lead to serious side effects in pets.

3. Nuts

Nuts are considered to be healthy for human consumption and do have fair benefits too but nuts can be extremely harmful for your pets. Nuts have the tendency of causing allergies in dogs or cats. As some nuts are difficult to digest, they might cause digestive trouble in your pets.

4. Onion and garlic

Garlic and onion are considered as a natural antibiotic and have other benefits for humans but they can cause huge damage to the red blood cells in pets causing gastrointestinal trouble and anaemia for your pets. Cats are affected the most due to these foods but if dogs consume large quantities, they might be at risk too.

5. Citrus fruits and lemon

Lemon and citrus fruits are the best source of vitamin-C and fibre in humans, but can be seriously toxic for your pets. Lemon and citrus disturb the pH level of the pet’s stomach causing ache, vomiting, diarrhoea. Dogs naturally produce Vitamin-C and so they don't really need the extra dosage.

