Pet nutrition: 5 healthy foods for your puppies

A nutritious diet is a must for puppies who are in their high-growth phase and need the right food for building strong bones, teeth, muscles and all the energy to jump around. Puppies generally wean off their mother's milk by the time they are 8-12 weeks of age and gradually start eating solids. However, it is only between 4 to 6 months of age that their permanent teeth appear. It is important not to overfeed or underfeed your puppy. Initially, they must be fed 3-4 times, while after six months, feeding 2 times is enough. (Also read: Do you have an overweight dog? Here are diet tips you must follow)

PUPPY NUTRTION

"Puppy nutrition is mostly about ensuring that your pets get the right quality of food at the right time. It is always advisable to speak to your veterinarian before introducing your puppies to a food item, as each puppy is different and some may have specific dietary needs during their growth phase," says Sakshi Bawa, Founder, Mutt Of Course.

Bawa suggests 5 things that one can feed their puppies in small quantities, or as a snack:

• Carrots: A fantastic source of vitamins A, C, D, E and K, carrots also contain iron, magnesium, potassium and fibre. It can be used as a healthy teether for puppies, and will help keep their teeth and gums clean.

• Apples: Remove the seeds and the core of the apple before feeding it to your puppies. Apples contain vitamin A & C, and are non-toxic to dogs. However, consult your vet about the quantity of apple that you can give your pup.

• Cucumber: One of the best summer foods, cucumbers are low in calorie and have few carbohydrates, fats or oils. They contain vitamins C, B1 and K, as well as potassium, copper, magnesium, and biotin, which makes them a great summer treat. You can freeze peeled cucumber slices, and offer them to your pups as snacks.

• Watermelon: You would have seen many videos of puppies and adult dogs munching on watermelon slices. Watermelon contains potassium, as well as Vitamin A, B-6 and C and is great for summers. However, please ensure you completely remove the seeds from the watermelon before giving it to your puppies.

• Green beans: Steamed, raw, cooked, or canned, green beans of all types are safe for dogs, Infact, veterinarians recommend green beans as a healthy treat for puppies. The point to note when giving green beans is that they must be plain and not mixed with other ingredients like salt, spices, oils, onions etc. Keep it simple.

All the fruits and vegetables mentioned above are okay for puppies, but it is still important to consult your vet before introducing your pup to a new diet, to know about any food allergies or issues.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON