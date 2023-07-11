Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Got some leftover rice? Whip up Nutella Rice Pancakes to empty out the fridge

Got some leftover rice? Whip up Nutella Rice Pancakes to empty out the fridge

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jul 11, 2023 07:19 PM IST

Rise and shine, it’s pancake time! Sponsor your good mood this mid-week with some Nutella Rice Pancakes and thank us later. Check recipe inside

For those who want to indulge in some self care this mid-week, welcome Nutella to your kitchen counter and though Nutella with bread is no secret, it can be combined in infinite ways like Nutella Rice Pancakes to empty out the fridge if you have some leftover rice. This wildly popular dessert spread attracts consumers for being a nut butter substitute since it contains hazelnuts and is so popular that every year since 2007, February 5 is celebrated as World Nutella Day.

Got some leftover rice? Whip up Nutella Rice Pancakes to empty out the fridge (Photo by Chef Vikas Khanna )
Got some leftover rice? Whip up Nutella Rice Pancakes to empty out the fridge (Photo by Chef Vikas Khanna )

Originally created in Italy during World War II, Nutella continues to grow in popularity and is consumed so much that in 2018, its official website claimed to have produced enough Nutella jars in just one year that could circle the earth 1.8 times. Promising to be free of artificial colours or preservatives, Nutella is a quick and easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table and we can’t wait to try a unique Nutella recipe every once in a while.

Rise and shine, it’s pancake time! Sponsor your good mood this mid-week with some Nutella Rice Pancakes, check out the recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups dosa batter
  • 2 firm peaches (you can use other options like apple)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar (for 3 servings)
  • 1 ½ Tbsp Butter for cooking peach + 1 tbsp for cooking pancakes
  • 60 grams Nutella (15 g per portion)

Method to prepare the peaches:

Cut the peaches in half and core them. Evenly toss them in sugar and grill until soft and cooked through. Thinly slice them.

Method to prepare the pancakes:

On a hot gridle preferably cast iron, add 1 tablespoons batter. Wait for 30 seconds and place the sliced peaches on top.

Cooked until the batter is cooked through. Add the Nutella and enjoy. Serve along with watermelon juice.

(Recipe: Chef Vikas Khanna)

