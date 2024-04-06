Gudi Padwa 2024 recipes: Pooran Poli to Katachi Amti; traditional delicacies to savour on Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa, the day of new beginnings, marked by elaborate feasts and traditional rituals is celebrated with much enthusiasm by Marathi community all over the country on the first day of Chaitra month as per Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Marathi New Year symbolising onset of spring is considered an extremely auspicious day to buy new things or start a new venture. To celebrate Gudi Padwa, gudi, a bright and colourful cloth is tied at the top of a long bamboo and kept outside the window or in a central area in house. It is considered a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. (Also read | Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals, shubh muhurat, puja samgri and everything that you need to know about the Marathi New Year) On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, here are some traditional recipes you must try

Legend has it that Lord Brahma created time and universe on this day. As per another mythological tale, on this day, Lord Rama was coronated in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. As per another belief, the day is celebrated to commemorate victory of Marathas over Mughals in 17th century.

Gudi Padwa is the time to spread joy, enjoy lavish meals, and exchange gifts. Traditional Maharashtrian dishes like Pooran Poli, Shrikhand, and Pooranachi Varan are usually part of the festive menu. The celebratory meal also includes savoury snacks like Batata Vada and Sabudana Khichdi. Many people love to indulge in Sakhar Bhat and Basundi on the day.

1. Ragi pooran poli

Ingredients

Finger millet flour- 1 cup

Whole wheat flour – ½ cup

Salt – a pinch

Chana dal - 1 cup

Jaggery, grated – 1 cup

Cardamom powder -1/4 tsp

Ghee for cooking

Water, as needed

Method

For filling

To make the filling rinse the Chana dal thoroughly and soak it in water for 2-3 hours. Drain the soak dal and pressure cook it with enough water until it becomes soft and mushy.

Heat a pan and add the mashed dal and grated jaggery. Cook this mixture on low heat until it thickens and becomes a smooth paste. Stir continuously to prevent sticking. Add cardamom powder, mix well and allow the mixture to cool completely.

For dough

In a mixing bowl, combine ragi flour, whole wheat flour, and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water and knead into a pliable dough. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Divide the dough and the pooran mixture into equal- sized balls.

Roll out a portion of the dough into a small circle. Place a pooran mixture in the centre and seal the edges carefully ensuring there are no cracks.

Gently roll out the stuffed dough ball out into a thin circle, using a rolling pin.

Heat a griddle and cook the pooran poli on both sides, applying ghee until golden spots appear. Serve hot with ghee or milk.

2. Katachi Amti

Ingredients

Chana dal – 1 cup

Turmeric powder-1 teaspoon

Water – 4 cups

Salt – to taste

Oil – 2 table spoon

Cumin seed- 1 teaspoon

Dried red chillies-3 no

Curry leaves – 6 to 7

Onion finely chopped -1

Garlic mince- 2.3 cloves

Ginger grated – 1 inch

Tomato chopped – 2

Goda masala- 2 teaspoon

Asafoetida – ½ teaspoon

Red chilli powder -1 teaspoon

Tamarind pulp- 1 tablespoon

Jaggery – 2 tablespoons

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish.

Method

Wash Chana dal and soak for 30 minutes.in pressure cooker, add the soaked Chana dal, water, turmeric powder, and salt. Pressure cook for about 4-5 whistles or until the dal cooked and soft.

Heat oil in deep pan over medium heat, add mustard seed and let them splutter. Then add cumin seeds, asafoetida, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.

Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add mince garlic and grated ginger. Sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

Add chopped tomatoes cook until soft and mushy. Add goda masala, red chilli powder, salt. Mix well and cook for 5 minute. Add boiled chana dal to the Amti. Stir well and let it simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Add tamarind pulp and jaggery to balance the flavour. Add more water if needed and garnish with freshly chopped coriander. Serve hot with steamed rice or bhakri.

3. Neem ki chutney

Ingredients

Fresh neem leaves- 1 cup washed and pat dried

Green chili – 2-3

Cloves of garlic – 3-4

Grated coconut – ¼ cup

Salt – to taste

Mustard seed – 1teaspoon

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Coconut Oil – 2 tablespoon

Method

Heat oil in pan and add the neem leaves and mustard seeds Sauté for 2-3 minutes until the leaves wilt slightly.

Add chopped green chilies and garlic cloves to the pan. Sauté for another 2 minutes.

Remove the pan from heat and let the mixture cool down. Once cooled, transfer the mixture to the blender.

Add grated coconut, salt, oil and lemon juice. Blend everything together until you get smooth paste. You may need to add a little water to achieve the desired consistency.

Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve with rice or bhakri.

(Recipes by Executive Chef J P Bhatt, The Resort)