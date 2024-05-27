 Rahul Gandhi beats Delhi heat with Bingsu: Here's how you can make the Korean dessert at home - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi beats Delhi heat with Bingsu: Here's how you can make the Korean dessert at home

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 27, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Here's a super easy way of making Bingsu at home which will make your summer afternoons better.

Bingsu is a Korean dessert which is a milk-based food item with shaved ice that is perfect for the summer season. The sweet toppings in Bingsu usually include chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans. It is also known as Bingsoo. With the heat wave alerts in multiple cities and the temperature soaring high, we are in need of perfect summer desserts to keep ourselves hydrated. Rahul Gandhi, a day back, visited a store in Delhi to try the Korean dessert – Bingsu. In a video shared on the social media platform X, the politician was seen enjoying the dessert with all his heart. Rahul Gandhi can be seen beating the heat in style while relishing on a plate of Bingsu. "In the extreme heat of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi Ji went out to enjoy Bingsu in a snowberry of Delhi," read the post on X.

Rahul Gandhi, a day back, visited a store in Delhi to try the Korean dessert – Bingsu.(Unsplash)
Rahul Gandhi, a day back, visited a store in Delhi to try the Korean dessert – Bingsu.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: 6 mouth-watering Indian desserts to cool you down this summer

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As we prepare for the temperature soaring more during the summer season, here's an easy way to make Bingsu at home.

Ingredients:

1and 1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp condensed milk and more for topping

1/2 mango, puréed

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup water

1 mango, cubed

4-5 litchis

1/2 cup whipped cream (for garnish)

Method:

In a container, pour milk and condensed milk and whisk everything together. Separately, make the mango syrup by mixing mango puree, sugar, and water and heating it till it reaches a syrup consistency. In a grinder add frozen milk and make it into a shaved ice-like consistency. In a serving plate, add half of the shaved ice and top with condensed milk and mango puree. Add more shaved ice and more mango syrup on top. Garnish with mango chunks and litchi slices, generous swirl of whipped cream on the top with condensed milk. Serve to the guests immediately.

(Recipe: Shivesh Bhatia, Chef)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Rahul Gandhi beats Delhi heat with Bingsu: Here's how you can make the Korean dessert at home
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On