Rahul Gandhi beats Delhi heat with Bingsu: Here's how you can make the Korean dessert at home

Bingsu is a Korean dessert which is a milk-based food item with shaved ice that is perfect for the summer season. The sweet toppings in Bingsu usually include chopped fruit, condensed milk, fruit syrup, and red beans. It is also known as Bingsoo. With the heat wave alerts in multiple cities and the temperature soaring high, we are in need of perfect summer desserts to keep ourselves hydrated. Rahul Gandhi, a day back, visited a store in Delhi to try the Korean dessert – Bingsu. In a video shared on the social media platform X, the politician was seen enjoying the dessert with all his heart. Rahul Gandhi can be seen beating the heat in style while relishing on a plate of Bingsu. "In the extreme heat of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi Ji went out to enjoy Bingsu in a snowberry of Delhi," read the post on X. Rahul Gandhi, a day back, visited a store in Delhi to try the Korean dessert – Bingsu.(Unsplash)

As we prepare for the temperature soaring more during the summer season, here's an easy way to make Bingsu at home.

Ingredients:

1and 1/2 cup milk

2 tbsp condensed milk and more for topping

1/2 mango, puréed

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup water

1 mango, cubed

4-5 litchis

1/2 cup whipped cream (for garnish)

Method:

In a container, pour milk and condensed milk and whisk everything together. Separately, make the mango syrup by mixing mango puree, sugar, and water and heating it till it reaches a syrup consistency. In a grinder add frozen milk and make it into a shaved ice-like consistency. In a serving plate, add half of the shaved ice and top with condensed milk and mango puree. Add more shaved ice and more mango syrup on top. Garnish with mango chunks and litchi slices, generous swirl of whipped cream on the top with condensed milk. Serve to the guests immediately.

(Recipe: Shivesh Bhatia, Chef)