Recipes: Brush aside Monday blues by treating yourself to Chicken Spring Rolls

The yearn for binging on Chinese food automatically goes up after a hectic week read Monday and if you, like us, are craving the same, we got you sorted with a lip-smacking recipe of Chicken Spring Rolls that you can whip up and treat yourself at home and brush aside those Monday blues. A Chinese appetiser or snack filled with the choice of our favourite fillings is all the magic that is missing in our life and this droolworthy recipe of Chicken Spring Rolls promises just that as it takes only 10 minutes to prepare and serves 2.

Ingredients:

1 cup Chicken mince

12 Spring roll wrappers

2 tbsp Oil + for deep-frying

1 tbsp Garlic chopped

1 tbsp Ginger chopped

½ cup Cabbage shredded

½ cup Carrots, cut into juliennes

1 tsp Soy sauce

Salt to taste

1 tsp Crushed black peppercorns

1-2 Spring onion greens, chopped,

½ tsp Rice vinegar or plain vinegar

½ tsp Crushed red chillies

Paste of flour and water to seal the rolls

Method:

Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add garlic and ginger and sauté well. Add cabbage and carrot and toss on high heat. Add chicken mince, soy sauce, salt, crushed peppercorns, chilies and mix well. Cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add ¾ of the spring onions, switch off heat and mix well. Transfer onto a plate and let the mixture cool.

Place the spring roll sheets on a flat surface. Put spoonful of the cooked mixture on one side of each sheet and roll along with folding the edges. Apply the prepared paste on the edges and seal tightly. Heat sufficient oil in a pan. Deep-fry the rolls till golden. Drain on absorbent paper. Serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, grey hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.