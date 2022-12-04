Winter holiday meals: Try Pecan Pie, Honey-Glazed Roast Carrots recipes to fill you with festive spirit

A specialty of Southern US origin, Pecan Pie is a pie that stands on its own with the gooeyness of a candy bar, the crunchy texture, warm flavor of toasted nuts and a flaky, buttery crust that is best served cooled down to room temp or even out of the fridge. On the other hand, if you have been craving French fries or potato fries, we have a better guilt-free option - crispy, delicious, Honey-Glazed Roast Carrots which are made without the hassle of deep-frying or excess oil.

So, what are you waiting for this winter? Straighten your chef's hat and check out the recipes of Pecan Pie and Honey-Glazed Roast Carrots below to fill you with festive spirit ahead of winter holidays:

1. Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie (Executive Chef Gaurav Paul)

Ingredients:

Flour, for dusting

500g pack sweet shortcrust pastry

75g butter, softened

100g golden caster sugar

175g golden syrup

175g maple syrup

3 eggs, beaten

½ Tsp vanilla extract

300g Pecan halves

Double cream, whipped, to serve

Method:

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry. Use the pastry to line a 23cm tart tin, keeping any off-cuts in case you need to fill any cracks after blind-baking. Prick the base of the pastry case with a fork and chill for 30 mins, or until firm.

Heat oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Line the pastry case with baking parchment, fill with baking beans and bake for 15-20 mins until the sides are set. Remove the beans and parchment and return the tin to the oven for 5-10 mins until the pastry is golden and the base is set. Leave to cool.

Increase oven to 200C/190C fan/gas 6. Use an electric whisk to beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Keep the beaters going and pour in both of the syrups. Gradually add the eggs, ¼ tsp salt and the vanilla, then whisk until combined. Stir through the pecans, then pour the mixture into the tart case. Bake for 10 mins. Turn heat down to 160C/140C fan/gas 3 and continue baking for 30-35 mins (the pie should be golden brown and the filling should wobble a little in the centre when shaken). Leave to cool in the tin. You’ll probably need to run a knife around the tin to lift out the pie. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

2. Honey-Glazed Roast Carrots

Honey-Glazed Roast Carrots (Executive Chef Gaurav Paul)

Ingredients:

1kg Chantenay or other small carrots

3 Tbsp. sunflower Oil

2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. clear honey

Method:

Heat the oven to 190C/170C fan/gas 5. Tip the carrots into a roasting tin and toss with the sunflower oil and some salt and pepper. Roast for 30 mins.

Drizzle the vinegar and honey over the carrots, toss well and return to the oven for a further 20 mins. Once done roasting, serve it hot.

(Recipes: Executive Chef Gaurav Paul)