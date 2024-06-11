Pro-pregnancy counselling helps with guidance and assistance to individuals or couples who are planning or currently experiencing a pregnancy. This type of counselling helps to tackle the emotional, physical and social aspects of pregnancy, offering them a safe space to explore their feelings and fears. Pro-pregnancy fertility counselling: Essential tips for expectant parents on navigating parenthood (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Lullanagar, explained, “Pro-pregnancy counsellors offer support and practical advice suited to the needs of each couple. Hence, one can make decisions about the options regarding pregnancies. By providing precise information and support, pro-pregnancy counselors allow individuals to make confident choices that align with their values and circumstances.”

She elaborated, “Through individual or group sessions, clients can gain valuable knowledge about pregnancy-related topics and acquire essential tools for a smooth transition into parenthood. Fertility counseling provides emotional support and guidance to individuals and couples struggling with infertility or reproductive challenges. Fertility counselors are known to encourage open communication and help couples strengthen their bond by fostering empathy, love and respect.”

Talking about the benefits of pro-pregnancy and fertility for couples (married/ unmarried), Dr Padma Srivastava highlighted:

Pro-pregnancy and fertility counselling is beneficial for both married and unmarried couples as it provides a safe space to fearlessly discuss their reproductive goals, doubts, and concerns that can impact fertility in the future. When it comes to unmarried couples, this kind of counseling can help overcome the complexities of starting a family, offering support and guidance on preparing for parenthood in the future. Whereas, for married couples battling fertility issues, counseling gives emotional support and suggestions to increase the chances of conception. It will be imperative for couples to ensure they go for pro-pregnancy and fertility counselling without any hesitation.

Counselling can also help couples discover other popular options such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or adoption when it is not possible to conceive naturally. Many people are coming forward and opting for IVF treatment to achieve pregnancy. Fertility counselling offers a holistic approach by supporting couples through infertility that creates havoc on one’s mind.

Opting for pro-pregnancy counseling helps both partners understand each other's perspectives and expectations when it comes to starting a family, fostering communication and empathy in the process. Seeking proper guidance before commencing the journey of parenthood can strengthen relationships, enhance mental health outcomes, and raise the chances of a successful conception. Pro-pregnancy counselling also helps to manage issues related to prenatal care, childbirth education, postpartum support and parenting skills. It is better to go for it without any second thought.

Pro-pregnancy and fertility counselling are key for successful conception and can provide couples with invaluable support and guidance. So, what are you waiting for? Just seek the help of an expert right away and you will surely be able to clear all your misconceptions.