Tips to make concepts approachable and learning more fun for children

In this contemporary world, kids are going the extra mile to get answers to their questions, which sometimes even parents and teachers fail to interpret. A school is a landscape of innumerable possibilities where individual personalities are developed and dreams are born. It is an abode where learners get to experience a vast range of approachable concepts and fun learning experiences. Stimulating children’s best use of their potential should be a combined goal for educators and parents.

As children tend to spend most of their time at school, the educator is responsible for providing them access to quality and experiential learning. Keeping the education system child-centric, teaching space at school or homes should continue to transform innocent childhood into a wonderland of experiments, creativity, exploration, and out-of-the-box learning. (Also read: 6 ways to help your child strengthen their concentration )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Ajay Gupta, Founder & CEO, Bachpan Play School and AHPS & Co-Founder, Rishihood University, says, "As the education system is dynamically changing, educators need to pursue a competency-based and child-centred approach in the teaching and learning process that emphasizes experiential learning, project-based learning, toy-based approaches, storytelling, hands-on learning, art- integrated learning, and sports-integrated learning." He further shared some important tips for educators to make concepts approachable and learning more fun for children.

1. Imparting Montessori Education

Montessori Education was developed by Dr. Maria Montessori in the early 1900s by applying scientific methods in public and private schools. It is a method where every child is nurtured on the basis of his desire for knowledge and understanding. Children are given the freedom to decide their own way of learning and pursue what they aspire to.

Exploring areas of interest, making the right choices, and gaining a sense of satisfaction with what they have achieved is the best form of knowledge. The teacher here is responsible for providing such an environment to the children that it opens up their learning senses through continuous repetition of Montessori activities.

2. Fun learning with Art and Craft

Art and craft are traditional methods to engage a child in learning. Through fun, crafty methods, children develop skills like self-expression and managing feelings, boosting confidence and self-esteem, fine motor skills, patience, concentration, planning and foresight, and organizational skills.

3. Boost their energy through physical and outdoor activities

Children these days do not engage in outdoor activities due to the overuse of digital gadgets, apps, and games. As educators and parents, we should acknowledge that we need to establish a routine of taking the children outside the boundaries of school and home to learn about their surroundings. It helps with physical development, cerebral development, social development, and emotional and intellectual benefits.

4. Take advantage of public speaking, debating, storytelling, and a toy-based approach

A child must always have a platform to express their thoughts—a platform where he is his own competitor, friend, and guide. With public speaking, debates, storytelling, fancy dress competitions, and toy-based learning, children can pick up skills such as inclusiveness, attentiveness, confidence, handling success and failure, evaluating themselves, decision-making, and appreciation.

With such approachable concepts and pedagogies of learning in a more fun and interactive manner, educators, as well as parents, can produce outstanding results in the development of children through higher-order skills like analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity.

