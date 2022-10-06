World Mental Health Day: How parents and teachers can help traumatized children

Trauma not only affects attitude but also negatively impacts a child’s capacity for learning. Researchers have discovered that children who have experienced trauma on a regular basis experience additional social, psychological, cognitive, and biological problems, such as trouble controlling their emotions, paying attention and learning.

Teachers and other staff members may not be familiar with the needs associated with trauma despite their training in behavioural and educational strategies. Parents may help by developing an open and sincere relationship with your child's instructor.

As a teacher, building interpersonal trust involves employing straightforward teaching strategies like smiling, telling kids about your life, getting to know them and setting an example by being a responsible, well-behaved adult. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Samir Bhattacharjee, Operational Head at Institute of Occupational Training Services (IOTS), suggested, “To address this pervasive issue, we require a deliberate and consistent approach."

He added, "The combined voice of parents, which can push for giving the whole child precedence, is heard by teachers and institutions. Only then will teachers receive the instruction necessary to recognise trauma, the freedom to build strong relationships and the support from their colleagues to actually make a difference. Educational institutions must help children who have experienced trauma by offering case management, individual counselling services, safety and crisis planning, behaviour plans, and self-care plans to address triggers.”

Talking about the healing of traumatized children, he said, “All family members can together recover and thrive after a traumatic experience with understanding, compassion and appropriate treatment. Despite the fact that teachers are not mental health professionals, trauma-informed learning prepares teachers in therapeutic modalities that can be incorporated into the classroom to address the issues that students experience as a result of trauma.”

Understand the trauma

Teachers are taught to take certain disciplinary measures when children misbehave, which frequently includes detention, loss of recess and visits to the principal's office. However, none of these corrective measures assist children in returning to normalcy following trauma.

In this situation, parents play a crucial part in assisting teachers in comprehending their child's behaviour and handling any interruptions. Teachers can effectively manage disruptive conduct, uphold a positive learning environment and aid in child's recovery when they are aware of the motivations behind it.

While expressing her views on the same, Usha Patel, Director-Academics, Indian Institute of Art & Design ( IIAD) said, “It is the collective responsibility of parents and teachers to help traumatised children through a standardised and strategic approach. Reporting and talking about trauma and events and ensuring it is normalised by providing a safe and understanding environment should be our primary concern.”

She advised, "If the trauma is severe, then medical help should be sought. Awareness campaigns on sensitising the masses about the issue and ways to address it are also of paramount importance along with showing care and a deeper level of understanding towards children. Parents and teachers can extend help to children for building resilience and recognise their inner strength not only to help children heal but also to help them grow."