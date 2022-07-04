Sleep deprived? Cardiologist on how it can raise risk of heart attack

Sleeping well is an important factor for heart health, according to American Heart Association, that has added sound sleep to its cardiovascular health score that already consists of diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. (Also read: Think 8 hours of sleep is best? Think again!)

"The new metric of sleep duration reflects the latest research findings: sleep impacts overall health, and people who have healthier sleep patterns manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure or risk for Type 2 diabetes more effectively," said Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, President at AHA.

How too much or too little sleep can lead to heart attack

Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman & HOD Cardiology, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital says in case a person is deprived of sufficient sleep due to various reasons, research indicates that it directly impacts or rather increases their chances of having a premature heart attack or suffering from poor cardiovascular outcomes.

The cardiologist says that too much sleep is also harmful as prolonged disturbed sleeping patterns might emerge in case a person sleeps more than required as is observed in people who are obese or suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (a special respiratory disease that obstructs the respiratory tract).

How sleep deficit raises the risk of cardiovascular issues

"Humans are supposed to have 7-9 hours of undisturbed sleep. In the early hours of the morning, our body produces high levels of catecholamines which are normally produced during episodes of fear or anxiety.

A person who is constantly anxious or worried about life produces a high amount of catecholamines which can damage one’s vasculature and lipid profile. These people might also undergo heart failure or suffer from symptoms like those of heart failure," says Dr Subhash Chandra.

"People who secrete excessive catecholamines in the early morning are likely to suffer from a stroke or heart attack between 4-8 am. So, if one has irregular sleep cycles, or if one is sleep-deprived, then extra caution is required as in the long run it might impact cardiovascular health significantly," he adds.

The ideal duration of sleep

Dr Chandra says for adults, the optimum duration of sound sleep is 7-9 hours regularly while a child aged 5-6 years might require 12-14 hours and with adolescence and adulthood, this sleep duration starts to decrease. According to the cardiologist, for adults between 35-40 years, the optimum time is 7-9 hours.

Here are few tips to ensure a sound sleep:

• Stick to a strict sleep routine: The schedule shouldn’t be too flexible, and a person must ensure 7-8 hours of sound sleep at a similar time regularly. This process will enforce a sleep-wake cycle, which has to do with a person’s daytime alertness and overall efficiency to work. If for some reason, a person is not able to sleep after laying down in bed, for 20 minutes, then the best remedy is to get a walk or start reading a book or listen to music, or do any activity which can be done in half an hour post which one can go to sleep.

• One must not go to bed hungry or stuffed: Food must be consumed 1-2 hours at least before sleeping. In the case of consumption of nicotine, caffeine, or alcohol, one might face disturbed sleep.

• The environment to sleep must be restful which means it should be a cooler and quiet place. There should not be any light-emitting screens switched on in the room like television or computer. Ideally, the best way to have a nice sleep is to take bath in the evening and do some yoga or breathing exercises before one goes to sleep.

• One must avoid daytime naps. During the day if rest is necessary, power naps (<30 minutes) are recommended which energize a person to do the next task. People can also practice physical activity in the evening such as running or jogging which ensures that one has a good night's sleep.

• Lastly one must manage their worries and not initiate overthinking at night before sleeping.

